Serena Williams has spent nearly three decades at the top of tennis, so there’s really no questioning her influence. Over the course of her career, she’s changed the way athletes, especially women in sports, show up in style, whether that be dominating the court or walking red carpets.

While her long-running Nike partnership continues, even with her stepping away from tennis to focus on motherhood and ventures like WYN Beauty, Williams has plenty of high-end favorites, like Dolce & Gabbana, Off-White, and Thom Browne. In 2023, she accepted the CFDA Fashion Icon Award in a stunning black gown by the last-mentioned designer. Fans of the Grand Slam legend have also seen her make several appearances at the Met Gala and Paris Fashion Week, which is more than enough to cement her status as a style icon.

Without further ado, see 15 of Serena Williams’ best fashion moments from her tennis days to now.

1. Louis Vuitton’s Prelude to the Olympics event

There’s not a single suit that Williams doesn’t look good in. At the pre-Olympics event held at the Louis Vuitton Foundation, she wore a three-piece set from the fashion house: an oversized blazer draped over her shoulders, a button-up vest, and pin-tucked pants. The only pop of color here was her blue-and-green checkered box bag — not complaining, though!

2. The 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty

Okay, by this point, it’s common knowledge that celebrities usually save their more fashion-forward — and yes, often their riskiest — fits for the Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty, rather than the awards ceremony itself. For the 2024 event, Williams stepped out in a strapless black Off-White dress, complete with matching sleeves. Virgil Abloh would be proud.

3. The 2025 TIME 100 Gala

Fair warning: Williams wears all-black pretty often, and the 2025 Time 100 Gala was no exception. She popped out in a strapless maxi dress. There’s a lot to admire here, from the cut-outs running down her torso to the sheer black gloves and jewelry.

4. The 2023 CFDA Awards

At the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards, Williams made history as the first athlete to receive the Fashion Icon Award, and no one can say she didn’t earn it. For her big night, she wore another Thom Browne masterpiece: a black sequin dress with dramatic sleeves and a train fit for a queen.

5. The 2025 Met Gala

Williams has been hitting the Met Gala red carpet for over two decades, and year after year, she never misses. For fashion’s biggest night, she took on the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme in a Moncler gown that didn’t disappoint either. Designed by Edward Enninful, the look featured off-the-shoulder sleeves and sheer lace running across her legs. Her honey blonde finger waves were a major yes, too.

6. Her Toronto Tempo announcement

For anyone who missed it, Williams became an owner of the Toronto Tempo, the WNBA’s first Canadian team, in March 2025. Arguably, there was no more stylish way to make the announcement than by wearing the team’s Bordeaux colors head-to-toe. “Wearing a business skirt and heels. Sign me up,” she said.

7. The 2024 Paris Olympic Games red carpet

Everyone who’s anyone showed up to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, including athletes, musicians, and plenty of celebrities. Williams walked the red carpet before the opening ceremony in a red midi dress by one of her longtime favorites, Dolce & Gabbana, who also designed the leather bag she brought along. After all, red is the color icons wear!

8. The 2024 ESPY Awards

During her night hosting the 2024 ESPY Awards, Williams gave us eight different outfits, which makes picking just one a bit more of a challenge. However, her custom Giorgio Armani Privé gown might be the most notable because she Crip Walked in it to Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.” The gown featured a fully embroidered bra and train covered in Swarovski crystals.

“You may be wondering why am I doing this. Well, first of all, any opportunity to wear 16 outfits in three hours, I’m going to take it,” she joked during her opening monologue.

9. Her ESSENCE cover

Thank you, LaQuan Smith, for designing this stunning bodysuit for Williams. She graced the cover of ESSENCE in sheer tights, heels, and a fur cowboy hat. “No one else was rooting for me — not in the beginning. It was super important for me to have that confidence in myself, or I would’ve never been able to win,” she told the publication while reflecting on her career. We have to admit, ESSENCE covers always eat.

10. U.S. Open 2004

There’s no way we’re making it through this list without including at least one of Williams’ many iconic tennis looks. At the 2004 U.S. Open, before her match against Tatiana Golovin, she stepped onto the court in a black Nike dress and matching boots.

11. Her denim-on-denim look

You can always count on Williams to find new ways to pull off denim-on-denim. In the look above, she paired a denim jacket and matching jeans from Off-White over a bodysuit. It’s undoubtedly one of her simpler fits, but still a good one.

12. With her family at Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week was very much a family affair for the 23-time Grand Slam champion, who attended Gucci’s menswear show with her sister Venus Williams, their half-sister Lyndrea Price, and their mother, Oracene Price. Serena looked stunning in a blush pink Gucci suit and a crystal monogram shirt underneath.

13. The 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty

There’s nothing not to love about Williams’ face card or the thigh-high slit on her Dolce & Gabbana gown at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. She complemented the strapless black number, which came with a sequined bodice and semi-sheer skirt, with matching-colored heels.

14. Thom Browne’s Paris Couture Week show

Paris Couture Week was a real treat for fans of the Olympic gold medalist. Williams showed up to Thom Browne’s show in a red corset embroidered with tiny white dachshunds — homage to the designer’s dog, Hector — paired with a matching pleated skirt. She layered it over a white-and-pink striped button-up and tie for a preppy twist. Of course, she had the best seat in the house, right next to Anna Wintour and Teyana Taylor.

15. Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion Week show

Balenciaga’s blue faux fur coat looked great when Cardi B debuted it on the runway, and it looks just as good on Williams. She graced the designer’s Paris Fashion Week show in an off-the-shoulder dress styled with matching tights.