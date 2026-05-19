Image Image Credit Christian Petersen / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Rickea Jackson #5 of the Chicago Sky reacts during the second half of the WNBA game at Mortgage Matchup Center on May 15, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Sky 91-83 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Rickea Jackson suffered a non-contact injury against the Minnesota Lynx that was later confirmed as a torn left ACL.

Chicago Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca said the team believes in her recovery, calling her “one of the toughest players in the league.”

Jackson's absence adds to multiple early-season injuries for the Sky, impacting roster depth in 2026.

The Chicago Sky just can’t catch a break. On Tuesday (May 19), the franchise announced that Rickea Jackson will miss the rest of the WNBA season after being diagnosed with a torn left ACL.

During Sunday’s (May 17) 86-79 win against the Minnesota Lynx, the 6-foot-2 forward suffered a non-contact injury in the second quarter. After the play, commentators noted that Jackson took “an awkward stumble” and was “slow to get back on her feet,” before Lynx’s head athletic trainer, Chuck Barta, teammate Natasha Cloud, and several others surrounded her for privacy.

“We're devastated that Rickea suffered this injury, but we are confident she will make a full recovery,” Chicago Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca said in a statement. “Rickea was playing at an All-Star and All-Defensive level early in the season. We are certain she was primed for a career year.”

As for her recovery, he added, “Our world-class medical staff will work hard with Rickea, who is one of the toughest players in the league, to get her back on the court.”

Teammates and WNBA fans send love to Rickea Jackson after her injury

In the comments section of the Sky’s Instagram post, many of Jackson’s teammates and plenty of WNBA fans reacted to the news. Cloud, Kamilla Cardoso, and Azurá Stevens all left heartbroken emojis, while another user wrote, “I’m so hurt for her. This was HER team, HER moment to shine.”

“Sending fast healing. She was playing so well,” another reply read. Someone else added, “She was doing so good. I'm so heartbroken.” REVOLT sends its well wishes, and while we wait for Jackson to get back on her feet, take a look at the full statement below.

The Chicago Sky’s injury list keeps growing after Rickea Jackson’s ACL tear

Unfortunately, the Sky’s 2026 season hasn’t exactly gotten off to the best start. According to ESPN, Stevens, DiJonai Carrington, and Courtney Vandersloot still haven’t made their season debuts because of knee or foot injuries. Skylar Diggins also missed Sunday’s game due to an eye injury, though coach Tyler Marsh said she may be back very soon.