Image Image Credit Ishika Samant / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt DiJonai Carrington #3 of the Minnesota Lynx reacts during the game against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on August 10, 2025 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

DiJonai Carrington has always had the makings of a WNBA star: pro-level athleticism in her blood, the strength to bounce back from serious injuries, and a personality built for moments bigger than basketball.

Since debuting with the Sun in 2021, Carrington’s profile has continued to grow. She entered the league as the 20th overall pick and, year after year, proved herself as one of the toughest defenders in the W, even with the odds stacked against her. That hard work paid off in a big way when she was named the WNBA’s Most Improved Player in her final season with Connecticut. Then, in 2025, she was traded to the Dallas Wings and then the Minnesota Lynx, where she’s continued to expand her game — and her brand — on and off the court.

As basketball fans, we often get so caught up in stat sheets and accolades that we forget there’s more to our favorite players than what happens on the court. Keep reading for 11 facts about DiJonai Carrington, from her time at Stanford to her family’s athletic legacy.

1. She double majored at Stanford

Carrington has brains and beauty. She’s a Stanford University alum who double majored in African and African American Studies and Psychology. So, think twice before questioning her credentials.

2. Her dad was an NFL player

Image Image Credit Joseph Patronite / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Derron Carrington Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Athleticism runs in the WNBA player’s blood. Her father, Darren Carrington, played in the NFL. Before wrapping his career with the Raiders, he spent time with the Lions, Jaguars, and the San Diego Chargers.

Carrington and NaLyssa Smith started dating back when they were both at Baylor. In 2025, they reunited briefly in the pros with the Dallas Wings, which made it all the more heartbreaking when Smith was traded.

4. She had six knee surgeries before turning 25

It’s one thing to have a single knee injury. It’s something else entirely to have six, all before turning 25. Carrington tore both ACLs before she even committed to Stanford, then later ruptured her patellar tendon, causing her to miss her senior year of college.

“When I tore my ACL in high school, I ended up having three surgeries because the first one had a hitch, so I had to go back in,” she told sports journalist Ari Chambers. “I had built up so much scar tissue between those two surgeries that they had to go back in just to get all the scar tissue out so I could bend it and start my rehab process. It’s been a long road.”

5. She’s a Capricorn

Carrington was born on Jan. 8, 1998, which makes her a Capricorn queen. The zodiac sign is known for being ambitious and resilient, both being traits that clearly check out.

6. Carrington played several other sports

Plenty of great basketball stars have played — or could’ve easily excelled — in other sports. So, it’s no surprise that Carrington is just as multifaceted. “I love sports in general, so I played football, basketball, volleyball, [and] track. I kind of just did it all,” she told Angel Reese during the “Unpologetically Angel” podcast. Ultimately, basketball just stood out the most.

7. She’s tried her hand at modeling

Between the WNBA’s pre-game tunnel and her partnerships, Carrington has some of the best fits in the league. So, it’s no surprise she has her sights on the runway. “I wanna walk in a fashion show,” Carrington told Reese during their aforementioned sit-down.

8. She’s big on faith

The cross in Carrington’s social media bios isn’t just for show. Her dad became a pastor after retiring from the NFL, her mom is in ministry, and she attended a private Christian school growing up. “I’ve always been around it, but it wasn’t until I got injured myself [that] I had to become, you know, not a Christian all over again, but have my own faith and not a faith that was indicative or depending on what my parents did,” she explained to ESPN's LaChina Robinson. “I found Christ for myself in that sense.”

9. Carrington has done sports broadcasting before

If players like Candace Parker and Carrington have proven anything off the court, it’s that experience goes a long way in sports broadcasting. During Women’s History Month, Carrington served as a game analyst for the Celtics’ matchup against the Pistons.

“This is basketball at the end of the day, and I know what I’m talking about,” she told ESPN. Interestingly enough, it wasn’t her first rodeo. “Growing up, I used to be the play-by-play announcer for all the high school games, since I was 7 all the way through when I graduated,” Carrington added.

10. She’s a Reebok athlete

In 2025, Carrington signed a multi-year endorsement deal with Reebok. “I’m excited to continue the family legacy and join the Reebok Basketball roster,” Carrington shared in a press release, per WWD. “I can’t wait to bring the energy on the court.” For what it’s worth, her dad was a Reebok athlete, too.

11. She got help from Ty Harris in coming up with her iconic seatbelt celebration

Image Image Credit Boston Globe / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt DiJonai Carrington and Tyasha Harris Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

It’s seatbelt season every time Carrington steps on the court. Her signature celebration actually came courtesy of Tyasha Harris, who helped coin the phrase. “She was like, ‘Yeah, it’s seatbelt season all year,’ and then my brother came up with ‘Click it or ticket.’ We just ran with it,” Carrington explained on “Unapologetically Angel.”