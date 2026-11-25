Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt T.I. loads groceries during T.I.'s 21st Annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive in Atlanta, Georgia Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Teyana Taylor launched her foundation’s first Thanksgiving turkey drive, while T.I. and Fat Joe continued their longstanding traditions of community service.

LL Cool J joined several fellow emcees in supporting a Newark initiative that provided 4,000 Thanksgiving meals.

Artists expanded their charitable efforts beyond turkeys to include fresh produce, grocery gift cards, and winter essentials.

For many Americans, preparing a Thanksgiving dinner means making difficult financial decisions. Between grocery bills, housing expenses, and other everyday necessities, putting together a traditional holiday meal can stretch an already tight household budget. This week, some of Hip Hop’s biggest names are stepping in to help alleviate that pressure, using their platforms and community connections to reach families across the country.

The charitable efforts reflect a longstanding tradition within the culture. In 2021, REVOLT reported on Thanksgiving giveaways involving Quavo, Fivio Foreign, DreamDoll, and several other artists. Five years later, another group is demonstrating how success in the music industry can translate into tangible support for the neighborhoods that raised them.

Some spent decades building annual traditions alongside their relatives, while others enlisted fellow entertainers, elected officials, and charitable organizations to increase their reach. Their efforts also extend beyond the dinner table, with initiatives addressing everything from access to healthcare to the need for warm clothing ahead of the winter months.

With Thanksgiving arriving on Thursday (Nov. 26), REVOLT decided to highlight some rappers who are giving back this holiday season.

1. GloRilla

On Tuesday (Nov. 24), GloRilla returned the love to her hometown through Big Glo’s 901 Turkey Drive. The Memphis star distributed hundreds of turkeys at Smackers restaurant on South Highland Street, where residents gathered to receive food ahead of Thanksgiving. Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis also attended the event, according to Action News 5.

Before families departed with their holiday provisions, the “TGIF” rapper shared a simple message of gratitude and well-wishes.

2. T.I.

Thanksgiving is a multigenerational affair for T.I. and his family. On the same day as Glo's event, the Atlanta veteran helped continue a charitable tradition that his uncles started in 2005 with just $200, initially providing assistance to 100 families.

According to FOX 5 Atlanta, this year’s event at Jackson Memorial Church aimed to feed more than 2,700 families. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and businesses including Publix, Kroger, and Amazon supported the initiative.

“Everyone is here to support the community that supported us first,” T.I. told the outlet, acknowledging the involvement of his wife, children, and extended family.

3. Fetty Wap

Image Image Credit Stephanie Augello/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Fetty Wap at the US Open in New York City Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Fetty Wap made his way back to College Achieve Paterson Charter School in New Jersey for a Thanksgiving giveaway called The Divine Table. As confirmed by News 12 New Jersey, the event provided more than 200 turkeys alongside traditional holiday sides.

Other organizations, including Black Lives Matter Paterson, A Few Good Brothers, NJ4S, and Circle of Care, helped bring the event to life. The festivities also included games, music, and refreshments.

4. Moneybagg Yo

On Monday (Nov. 23), Moneybagg Yo and his record label, NLess Entertainment, organized Bagg’s Table Thanksgiving Giveback at the Memphis Sports and Events Center in Liberty Park. Around 200 families received turkeys, produce, and other grocery essentials, while the American Heart Association contributed an educational component to the gathering.

Memphis Mayor Paul Young and Shelby County Mayor Mickell Lowery joined the distribution. Speaking to Action News 5, Lowery praised the rapper’s commitment to his hometown, stating, “We know a lot of families are struggling right now.”

5. Wale

Wale brought together two staples of Washington, D.C., culture — go-go music and community fellowship — for the conclusion of his third annual Gifted Week last Friday (Nov. 20). The rapper partnered with Giant Food for a Thanksgiving block party in the city’s Shaw neighborhood.

According to a press release shared by PoPville, the partnership arranged for the distribution of more than 1,000 turkeys and pies through local nonprofit partners. The celebration featured performances from go-go band TOB and Duke Ellington School for the Arts students, along with complimentary health screenings and flu shots.

6. LL Cool J

LL Cool J joined “Let’s Rap About It” co-hosts Fabolous, Jim Jones, Dave East and Maino in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday (Nov. 23) for a Thanksgiving giveaway at the Temple of Hip-Hop. According to the City of Newark, Mayor Ras J. Baraka and HelloFresh distributed 4,000 turkeys and an equal number of boxes containing ingredients for holiday side dishes, including potatoes, cranberries, apples and carrots.

7. Busta Rhymes

Busta Rhymes revisited his childhood elementary school, P.S. 135 in Brooklyn’s East Flatbush neighborhood, on Saturday (Nov. 21) for the third annual Busta Rhymes Brooklyn Day.

The legendary rapper joined New York State Assemblywoman Monique Chandler-Waterman and the IAmWondaWoman Foundation to assist hundreds of families. In addition to distributing food, organizers provided coats, clothing, and other necessities for the colder months. Workshops addressed mental health, housing, and gun violence.

“This is the same home that’s pretty much molded and shaped me to become the man that I am, the father that I am, the friend that I am,” Busta told PIX11 while explaining why returning to his former school held personal significance.

8. Mike Jones

Instead of relying exclusively on traditional turkey donations, Mike Jones helped Houston residents purchase groceries according to their individual household needs. On Sunday (Nov. 22), the rapper teamed up with Houston City Controller Chris Hollins and the Gulf Coast Community Services Association for a drive-through giveaway at Nimitz High School, which Jones once attended.

The Houston Chronicle reported that recipients received $20 vouchers redeemable for turkey or ham, alongside $50 H-E-B grocery gift cards.

9. Mistah F.A.B.

For more than two decades, Mistah F.A.B. has made Thanksgiving assistance part of his commitment to Oakland. This year, the Bay Area veteran scheduled his 22nd annual turkey giveaway for Tuesday (Nov. 24) at the intersection of 45th and Market streets.

The Church of Ambrosia supported the initiative by collecting food donations ahead of the event. The organization also encouraged businesses and individuals to coordinate financial contributions and larger turkey donations directly with the rapper.

10. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie

On Tuesday (Nov. 24), A Boogie Wit da Hoodie joined Teyana Taylor in Harlem for her TEY Foundation’s inaugural Thanksgiving turkey drive. The New York natives brought their charitable efforts to the Milbank Community Center, where local families could pick up turkeys ahead of the holiday.

According to iHeartRadio's V101.5, Taylor launched the foundation, whose name stands for Time Evolves You, in August with a back-to-school giveaway during her takeover of the Dyckman Basketball tournament, which she started attending herself as a child.

11. Fat Joe

Fat Joe extended his longstanding commitment to New York City on Saturday (Nov. 21) with a Thanksgiving food distribution. The Bronx legend and his team joined volunteers in Washington Heights to give out food and supplies to families for the holiday. According to ABC7NY, organizers estimate their contributions could feed nearly 10,000 people across New York City.

“Our biggest giveback yet!” Joe's UP NYC posted on Instagram following the event. "We will continue to support our communities for years to come," the caption concluded.