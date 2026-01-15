Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Fetty Wap performing in New Jersey Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The height of Fetty Wap’s debut run moved fast and left a clear paper trail with charting singles, remix moments that widened his audience, and a steady stream of features that placed his voice alongside pop and rap’s biggest names. Breaking out of Paterson, New Jersey, he leaned into a melodic delivery that sat comfortably on both radio-friendly production and harder, bass-forward records. That approach helped his own singles land with mainstream listeners while still sounding rooted in contemporary street rap.

On his biggest records, he often handled the hook with the same urgency as a verse, turning short phrases and ad-libs into anchors that carried entire songs. As his profile rose, that skill became a plug-and-play asset for other artists: Pop groups recruited him for a rhythmic edge, DJs used him to sharpen arena-sized collaborations, and rap peers brought him in to add momentum to singles built for playlists and clubs.

The picks below track both the core Fetty Wap hits that defined the era’s feel and the featured appearances that show how widely his voice circulated. You’ll see repeat collaborators, high-profile co-signs, and cross-genre linkups throughout, along with notable bars that prove his lyrical ability.

1. All In My Head (Flex) — Fifth Harmony feat. Fetty Wap

Notable lyrics: “I wanna flex with you, baby / I’m tryna chill with you, throwin’ bands at you / Are you flexible, baby? / Show me some different moves and I’ll let you groove”

2. Trap Queen — Fetty Wap

Notable lyrics: “I’m like, ‘Hey, what’s up? Hello’ / I hit the strip with my trap queen, ‘cause all we know is bands / I just might snatch up a ‘rari and buy my boo a Lamb’”

3. Bang My Head (Remix) — David Guetta feat. Sia and Fetty Wap

Notable lyrics: “I been climbing up the wall, going through it all, baby / It’s so hard to live your life when you gave it up, baby / For the fans and the cameras / Different places, adventures / And the stress that it brings, start to wonder if it’s worth it”

4. 679 — Fetty Wap feat. Remy Boyz

Notable lyrics: “Baby girl, you’re so d**n fine though / I’m tryna know if I could hit it from behind though / I’m sipping on you like some fine wine, though / And when it's over, I press rewind though”

5. Sweet Yamz (Remix) — Fetty Wap feat. Charlie Wilson and Ronald Isley

Notable lyrics: “The yams are all I know, or was it just a distraction? / I see myself in your eyes, baby, can I get to the yams? / Ooh, I'm tryna get to them bands, oh / Money in my pocket, tryna fill up my pants, yeah / Something ‘bout that feelin’, I just don’t understand”

6. Gold Slugs — DJ Khaled feat. Chris Brown, August Alsina, and Fetty Wap

Notable lyrics: “I bring out the Zoo, act a fool for you, baby / I set ‘em down, take ‘em to school for you, baby / Bustin’ out the window, how I'm feelin’ you, baby / And people say we crazy, just the s**t we do, baby”

7. Jimmy Choo — Fetty Wap

Notable lyrics: “Ay, my Beamer sit on Jimmy Choos, d**n / My b**ch, I buy her Jimmy Choos, d**n / My neck, a buncha frozen jewels, d**n / I can show you what them Benjis do, d**n”

8. Around The World — Natalie La Rose feat. Fetty Wap

Notable lyrics: “Hey, check out my master plan / I’ll call you around 10, I’ll pick you up and then / I’m talkin’ ‘bout bein’ your man, baby / Love all over the sand, babe / Let’s travel all over the world, just me and my girl”

9. Again — Fetty Wap

Notable lyrics: “Baby, can you understand I’m a young n**ga living? / Comin’ from the trap, all a n**ga know is get it / I ain’t chasing no p**sy, girl, I’m talkin’ ‘bout the digits / Big bank rolls in my pockets, all 50s”

10. $ave Dat Money — Lil Dicky feat. Fetty Wap and Rich Homie Quan

Notable lyrics: “Ay, where the gold at, baby? / Ay, where the clothes at, baby? / Ay, where the dough at, baby? / In the bank, you know I ain’t tryna blow dat, baby / Ay, we gon’ save that money”

11. Wake Up — Fetty Wap

Notable lyrics: “I told moms I ain’t trippin’ over school cause I made it / Said, ‘Boy, you got a son, supposed to be his inspiration’ / Put a milli’ in his bank account, don't leave him, out I was thinkin’ / I’ll never do him wrong like they did the operation”

12. KEKE — 6ix9ine, Fetty Wap, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Notable lyrics: “Pull up to his door, yeah, get on the floor, yeah / Pull up, we gon’ shoot, don’t check out the score yet / Different colored coupes, money on the floor, yeah / They know I got juice, drippin’, drippin’ sauce, yeah”

13. My Way (Remix) — Fetty Wap feat. Drake

Notable lyrics: “Baby, this is something you should know / I don’t ever chase no h**s / I spotted you, you had that glow / Watch me pull out all this dough / Take you where you want to go / Flexin’ on your ex, I know”

14. Like A Star — Fetty Wap feat. Nicki Minaj

Notable lyrics: “I’ma give you this work, work, baby / You know I’m a flirt, flirt, baby / Hop in this ‘vert, ‘vert, baby / Top down then skrrt, skrrt, baby / What's the move in the streets?”

15. D.A.M. — Fetty Wap

Notable lyrics: “I have some problems and I think that you could help me / It’s been a while since a n**ga had some action / I’mma rock your boat, just let me be the captain / I just have a question, listen to what I’m asking / Baby let me take you out, would you like it if I kissed you now?”

16. Promise — Kid Ink feat. Fetty Wap

Notable lyrics: “I love the way you stare at me when you look my way / This is somethin’ you should hear / Baby would you come my way? You will have nothin’ else to fear / Girl come with me, you straight / This is somethin' you should hear, I promise you, you straight”

16. RGF Island — Fetty Wap

Notable lyrics: “My n**gas stack they money just to spend it / ‘Cause when you die, you cannot take it with you / If you ain’t beefin’ ‘bout the money, then what’s the problem? / Don’t worry about my niggas ‘cause I got ‘em”