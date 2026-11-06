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Key Takeaways

Fat Joe played his first in-person NPR Tiny Desk concert on Nov. 5, five years after his at-home set.

Jadakiss joined Fat Joe for “New York,” and Remy Ma helped close the set with “Lean Back” and “All the Way Up.”

Stove God Cooks joined Fat Joe and Remy Ma for “Aroma,” a track from Joe’s new album, Organized Rhyme.

Fat Joe has been so successful at this whole rap media personality thing, there's probably a whole generation that doesn't know him as a legit Hip Hop legend. But if they don't know, or if they simply forgot, he's just served up a reminder.

Today (Nov. 5), Fat Joe hit up NPR's Tiny Desk to perform some of his classics, and he brought some of his homies with him. From the very beginning of the 25-minute set, it was clear we were going to see something special, with Joey Crack's long-time collaborators Remy Ma and Dre at his side. Here, he performed cuts like his Remy-assisted "Cocababy" before jumping to his 2010 single, "(Ha Ha) Slow Down." From there, he ran through live renditions of his verses on LL Cool J's "I Shot Ya" and Ja Rule's "New York." For the latter, he had his Joe and Jada podcast co-host Jadakiss pull up, too. Not too long afterwards, Stove God Cooks came through to perform alongside Joe and Remy for "Aroma," a cut from Fat Joe's new album Organized Rhyme.

Fat Joe performs the absolute biggest songs of his career

Of course, Joe saved the best for last. Toward the very end of the set, he jumped into "Lean Back," which sounds just as dope now as it did when it came out 22 years ago. Joe sounds like Joe, and Remy still sounds as fierce, yet collected, as she did then. It was a peak Terror Squad moment that only got better when they began performing their 2016 single, "All the Way Up."

Today's performance marks the second time Joey Crack has hit up the Tiny Desk stage. Well, literally speaking, it was actually the first time. In a collaboration with NPR, he first hit the stage from his UP NYC sneaker boutique in June 2021 for a "Home" edition of the Tiny Desk series. This was the first time he was physically headlining the stage. As they say, better late than never. And, with the success of his podcast, his new album, and this performance, it's safe to say Fat Joe is, as he would say, "all the way up."

You can check out the entire performance for yourself just below.