Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rapper GloRilla attends GloRilla GloVerse Launch Event at Buckhead Art & Company on October 3, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

GloRilla joins Armani Greer, Tyrese Gibson, and more in horror-thriller Don’t Open the Door.

The film is currently in production in Mississippi and will explore "real-world trauma."

NFL star Cameron Heyward and Shannon McIntosh are among the project’s producers.

GloRilla is adding another title to her already impressive résumé.

On Tuesday (Nov. 24), Variety exclusively reported that the Memphis rapper is set to make her acting debut alongside Tyrese Gibson in Don’t Open the Door, an upcoming horror-thriller written and directed by Deon Taylor.

Armani Greer, whose credits include Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Again? and “The Drop: A Snowfall Saga,” will also star in the film. The project comes from Hidden Empire Film Group, the independent production company founded by Taylor and Roxanne Avent Taylor.

“Hidden Empire was built on taking the bolder swing, and this cast is our clearest example yet,” Taylor told the outlet. “Pairing Armani with GloRilla in her acting debut gave us something audiences haven’t seen before. You can’t fake that kind of energy, and I can’t wait for people to feel it.”

Filming is already underway in Mississippi. While the storyline remains a mystery, filmmakers revealed that it “focuses on real-world trauma.” There are also plans to expand the project into a larger universe inspired by graphic novels.

Who else is starring in ‘Don’t Open the Door’?

The cast also includes Omar Benson Miller, Ron Livingston and Beverly D’Angelo. Pittsburgh Steelers star Cameron “Cam” Heyward and producer Shannon McIntosh are also involved behind the scenes, producing through their respective companies, Iron 97 Productions and McIntosh Films.

GloRilla to give back to Memphis ahead of Thanksgiving

While Hollywood may be calling, GloRilla is also making time for her hometown. The “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” hitmaker is hosting Big Glo’s 901 Turkey Drive this week at Smackers Restaurant in Memphis, where local families can pick up free turkeys while supplies last. “Tuesday 11/24!!! Meet me there. Don’t beat me there,” she wrote on Instagram.

This holiday giveaway comes just a month after she surprised students at Cordova High School with a $25,000 donation during their homecoming festivities.