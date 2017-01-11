Image Image Credit Justin Ford / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mississippi Valley State University marching band Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The Mean Green Marching Machine of Mississippi Valley State University (MVSU) may be headed to Washington D.C. to celebrate the swearing in of Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States.

The HBCU, founded in 1946 as a vocational college, was invited — to the dismay of social media users — to participate in the inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025, the same date that the nation will observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Southern institution expressed its intention to fulfill band duties as part of the inaugural parade when it launched a GoFundMe campaign seeking $13,000 to assist with travel expenses from Itta Bena, Mississippi, to the capital, food, housing and transportation of equipment. In total, the feat will cost $350,000. A statement posted to the school’s website reads, in part:

“This historic invitation highlights the band's legacy of excellence and cultural significance, showcasing the university and Mississippi's rich heritage globally. This invitation continues MVSU's tradition of groundbreaking national performances. In 1965, the band became the first Historically Black College or University (HBCU) ensemble to march in the Tournament of Roses Parade. They returned to Pasadena in 1968 and performed in President Richard Nixon's inaugural parade on Jan. 20, 1969. These milestones reflect the band's enduring legacy as cultural ambassadors for Mississippi and the HBCU community.”

Dr. Jerryl Briggs, MVSU president, noted that, “This is not just a moment of pride for our university but for the entire state of Mississippi. It is an opportunity to showcase our legacy, celebrate our culture, and invest in the future leaders of our community." On Saturday (Dec. 28), just two days into crowdfunding, just shy of $3,000 had been donated.

A look online reveals that not everyone agrees with MVSU and Briggs about allowing the HBCU student-led band to join in on the history-making day. Hordes of people have instead advised the institution to forgo participation in Trump’s return to office. The businessman has faced criticism for divisive politics, which includes his mass deportation plans targeting immigrants living in the country illegally and his expressed desire to eliminate the Department of Education.

In 2017, when the president-elect was first inaugurated, several celebrities received invitations to join him for the occasion. Among those who turned down the offer were Celine Dion, Geroge Lopez and Elton John, to name a few.

See what opposers are now saying in the tweets below.