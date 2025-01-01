Image Image Credit Spencer Platt / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Donald Trump Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

MAGA supporters are getting organized about how they intend to support Donald Trump and his administration’s efforts to pull off its mass deportation initiative. A concerning letter labeled “The Brown Round-Up Part 1” has been circulating in the coastal part of Oregon since the beginning of December. Elected officials such as Toledo Mayor Rod Cross and members of the city council are among those who received the printout.

It opens by stating, “Starting the last part of January of 2025, this nation will commence the largest round-up of brown illegals in our history,” advising recipients to “start identifying those folks who you suspect are here in our country on an illegal basis.”

The guidelines include executing stakeouts in church parking lots; it singles out Catholic chapels because “many brown folks are Catholics!” Shopping centers, school pick-up and drop-off lines, neighborhoods, construction sites and landscaping locations are also identified as places where the purported vigilantes can insidiously capture information about the suspected undocumented immigrants.

The plan even forewarns that “brown folks, who are currently in Idaho and Montana, are planning to move to our state—because they believe it will be ‘safer’ for them. So don’t limit the license plate to just Oregon—brown folks from any state will be able to be reported to the Department of Homeland Security.” The author(s) claim that as soon as Jan. 21, 2025, just one day after the GOP president-elect is sworn into office, the department will provide a point of contact for each state.

Further down, the memo states that the round-up will result in “brown folks” being held in county jails until immigrant camps in Texas are completed. Then, the housing market will see an influx of residences as immigrants lose their properties, “just like the properties belonging to the Japanese in California were during World War II. So, within a short term, there will be a whole lot of homes on the market for us white folks to purchase.”

Sheriff Curtis Landers condemned the dangerous call to action. In a statement published on Facebook, he said, in part, “This type of behavior is harmful, divisive, and inconsistent with the values we uphold as public servants and community members. Targeting individuals in this manner erodes trust and undermines the sense of safety and inclusion that we strive to maintain in Lincoln County.”

He continued, “We strongly advise against engaging in activities such as those outlined in this letter, including collecting or sharing information about individuals based on their demographic or perceived immigration status,” while noting the department does not report citizenship information to ICE. Landers also notified the FBI of the letter.

In November, Trump announced former ICE director Thomas Homan as his “border czar.” Homan enthusiastically said he will increase deportations as well as send agents to sanctuary cities to get the job done.