Historically Black colleges and universities have shaped some of the brightest and boldest figures in African American history. From civil rights activists to inventors, thousands of students have furthered their education at institutions where they were the majority.

In addition to historians, many Black celebrities have taken part in the HBCU experience and credit it for their skills and achievements. They gained a deep sense of cultural pride on the campuses. Some of these entertainers even became leaders early on, joining D9 organizations and taking on executive positions in student associations.



While most of these figures are now actors, musicians or athletes, not all of their majors reflect their current careers. Between criminal justice and marketing, these talented individuals have proven to be multifaceted — and we love ‘em being Black and educated!

Keep reading to discover which of your favorite entertainers are also HBCU graduates.

1. K. Michelle, Florida A&M University

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star K. Michelle received a yodeling scholarship to attend Florida A&M University, she revealed during an interview with The Shade Room. As a student, the singer became Miss Florida A&M and a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., as reported by Essence. In 2017, she received a Distinguished Alumni Award from FAMU.

2. 2 Chainz, Virginia State University

During the '90s, rapper 2 Chainz played Division I basketball at Alabama State University, ESPN reports. The Atlanta native eventually transferred to another HBCU, Virginia State University. “I got into some trouble, went somewhere else and came back. But I graduated, and that’s that,” he told The Daily Beast about the transfer.

3. David Banner, Southern University and A&M College

Actor, rapper, and record producer David Banner studied business at Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. According to a Facebook post he posted in May, the entertainer also served as the president of the university’s Student Government Association.

4. Oprah Winfrey, Tennessee State University

In 1986, Oprah Winfrey graduated with a degree in speech communications and performing arts from Tennessee State University. Nearly 40 years later, in 2023, the famed talk show host gave the institute’s commencement speech. She revealed to the students that it took her nearly 10 years to finally graduate. “I got my degree from Tennessee State right around the time I got my third Emmy,” she revealed.

5. Samuel L. Jackson, Morehouse College

Samuel L. Jackson graduated from Morehouse College in 1972, but he didn’t have the same experience as most students. In an attempt to protest the school’s curriculum and administration in 1969, Jackson, alongside other students, held board members hostage for two days. One of the employees held against their will was Martin Luther King, Sr., the father of Martin Luther King, Jr., according to Watch The Yard. While Jackson was expelled and charged at the time, he returned to the HBCU in 1971 to major in drama, according to an interview with Parade.

6. Omarosa Manigault Newman, Central State University

Dedicated to furthering her education, former political aide Omarosa Manigault Newman has attended three HBCUs. In 1996, she graduated from Central State University with a degree in broadcast journalism. Then, the reality television personality completed her master’s degree in communications at Howard University, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. In 2022, Newman spoke about her decision to pursue a law degree at Southern University Law Center as a guest on the “ABA Law Student Podcast.”

7. Taraji P. Henson, Howard University

Award-winning actress Taraji P. Henson graduated from Howard’s College of Fine Arts in 1995 with a degree in theater arts. In 2022, she returned to the school to deliver the university’s commencement speech.

8. Terrence J, North Carolina A&T State University

In 2004, Terrence J earned a degree in journalism and mass communication from North Carolina A&T State University. The actor was the Student Government Association president and an Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. chapter member. Since graduating, he has used his platform to empower HBCU students.

9. Keshia Knight Pulliam, Spelman College

Keshia Knight Pulliam graduated from Spelman College in 2001. While there, she studied sociology with a concentration in film. In 2012, Pulliam helped raise $1 million in scholarships to help students dealing with financial troubles, as reported by The Michigan Chronicle.

10. Spike Lee, Morehouse College

Spike Lee graduated with a bachelor's degree from Morehouse in 1979. In 2019, the school decided to give the film director a lifetime achievement award for his contributions to entertainment. Additionally, they decided to name a prestigious award after him. The Spike Lee Award for Social Impact in Filmmaking will go to artists who use their work to advocate for social justice.

11. Yolanda Adams, Texas Southern University

Gospel singer Yolanda Adams graduated from Texas Southern University with a degree in journalism in 1984. In 2017, she returned to her alma mater to deliver the commencement speech to winter graduates.

12. Lance Gross, Howard University

“House of Payne” star Lance Gross received a full track and field scholarship to Howard, he revealed during an interview with IFQ Mag. The award-winning actor graduated in 2004 after studying film production and minoring in acting, he told Ebony Magazine.

13. Wanda Sykes, Hampton University

Wanda Sykes attended Hampton University in her home state of Virginia. As reported by AfroTech, the famed comedian received a bachelor’s degree in marketing before launching her stand-up career.

14. Phylicia Rashad, Howard University

Known for her roles in “The Cosby Show” and Creed, Phylicia Rashad is a Howard alumna. The actress studied theater and received a Bachelor of Fine Arts. In 2021, she returned to the university to become the dean of its College of Fine Arts. In March 2024, the Emmy-nominated entertainer announcedher retirement.

15. Mathew Knowles, Fisk University

At Fisk University, Beyoncé’s father, Mathew Knowles, studied economics and business administration before graduating in 1974. According to his LinkedIn profile, the music executive was also a member of Omega Psi Phi.

16. Chadwick Boseman, Howard University

The late Chadwick Boseman studied directing at Howard and received his degree in 2000. He then went on to be a well-respected actor, starring in films like Black Panther, Get On Up, 42, and more. After Boseman's unfortunate passing in 2020, the university named its College of Fine Arts after him. “The Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts honors its namesake's commitment to changing the world through storytelling,” the school stated.

17. DJ Envy, Hampton University

“The Breakfast Club” co-host DJ Envy graduated from Hampton University in 1999 with a degree in business management and marketing. “I used my marketing tools and everything I learned from Hampton to put towards life, and it seems to have worked out pretty well,” he told the university in an interview.

18. Lionel Richie, Tuskegee University

Lionel Richie received a tennis scholarship to attend Tuskegee University in his hometown. In 1974, the iconic singer graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics.

19. Ruben Studdard, Alabama A&M University

Season 2 “American Idol” winner Ruben Studdard attended Alabama A&M University on a football scholarship, as reported by Andscape. He received his bachelor’s in voice studies, later returning to get his master’s degree in 2015.

20. Gladys Knight, Shaw University

The Empress of Soul, Gladys Knight, graduated from Shaw University, the first HBCU in the southern United States. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in 1966, according to the school. In 1990, the institution awarded Knight with an honorary doctorate.

21. Kym Whitley, Fisk University

Actress and comedian Kym Whitley graduated from Fisk in 1979. Since leaving the school, she has continued to advocate for its excellence and show her pride, even appearing on the HBCU edition of “Celebrity Squares.”

22. Michael Strahan, Texas Southern University

According to ESPN, Michael Strahan only had to play one season of high school football to be granted an offer to Texas Southern University. The TV host graduated in 1993 and began his professional NFL career.

23. Megan Thee Stallion, Texas Southern University

The H-Town Hottie has attended two HBCUs in the state that raised her. Initially, Megan Thee Stallion went to Prairie View A&M University; however, when her rap career began to elevate, she transferred to Texas Southern University, per ABC. In 2021, Thee Stallion graduated with a bachelor's degree in health administration. Two years later, she used her partnership with Flamin’ Hot® to give $175,000 to over 20 graduating seniors.

24. Kamala Harris, Howard University

Before becoming vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris studied political science and economics at Howard. She became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. and graduated in 1986. During her tenure as VP, Harris helped fund and invest over $16 billion in HBCUs.

25. Shannon Sharpe, Savannah State University

Shannon Sharpe received a football scholarship to play at Savannah State University, where he broke countless records and made history. In 1990, he graduated with a degree in criminal justice before pursuing a career in the NFL.

26. Debbie Allen, Howard University

Esteemed dancer and actress Debbie Allen received her degree from Howard in 1971, according to IMDb. She graduated with honors, having studied classical Greek literature, speech and theater.

27. Randy Jackson, Southern University and A&M College

A Louisiana native, Randy Jackson attended SUBR. The former “American Idol” judge studied music and graduated from the HBCU in 1979.