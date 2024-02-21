Image Image Credit Drew Angerer / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Howard University Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Saturday (Feb. 24), Howard University will debut their new figure skating team during the University of Delaware’s Blue Hen Ice Classic, making the institution the first HBCU to compete in the sport.

“We're probably going to be competing against people who skate on the ice maybe two or three times a week. We didn't really have that opportunity to get consistent ice time until this semester, and it's only one month," said student Cheyenne Walker to NPR. Student Maya James added, "Since we're, like, a baby organization, I'm not too concerned with winning as of right now, but I'm just happy to be there, you know, and be included into the collegiate figure skating space." It was also revealed that, due to the only skating rink in Washington, D.C. being out of service, the team trains in neighboring Maryland.

On Wednesday (Feb. 21), Joel Savary, CEO and founder of Diversify Ice, who sponsors Howard's ice-skating team, shared an official statement on social media about the new venture, calling it "a significant milestone."

"I am immensely proud to declare [the] Diversify Ice team as the official coaches of the Howard Collegiate Figure Skating Team," he wrote. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to [promote] inclusivity and [expand] opportunities to underrepresented communities in figure skating, particularly within collegiate competitions."

Savary's statement continued by inviting those interested to see the team in action at the aforementioned University of Delaware event. "We extend a warm invitation to everyone in the area to join us in cheering on the teams as they make history on the ice," he expressed. "This event serves as a testament to the dedication and talent of our student athletes, as well as the collective efforts of the Diversify Ice team advancing diversity within the sport... Your support is invaluable as we continue to strive for a more inclusive and representative skating community."