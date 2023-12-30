Howard University issues response to viral TikTok of vandals accessing archival material
The TikTok page has since been removed, but Howard alums say more has to be done to safeguard the school’s history.
Howard University supporters and alums want answers after a viral TikTok showed a group of white young adults rummaging through an abandoned building and archival materials on the HBCU campus.
Outrage over the since-deleted video has prompted questions about the university’s failure to properly store and protect the books, newspapers and other literary works, some of which dated back to the 1860s, that were found in Benjamin E. Mays Hall.
Kenyatta R. Gilbert, dean of the School of Divinity, issued a statement regarding the matter late Friday (Dec. 29). “In the video, a group of individuals are observed rummaging through Mays Hall, running through the stacks of its library, flipping through books and files, and even deploying a fire extinguisher indoors,” said Gilbert. “The creator of the TikTok admitted that the group had trouble entering the building, with its boarded windows and doors, but the group persisted and was able to force entry into the building through a mechanical room,” he continued.
The deserted building formerly housed the Howard University School of Divinity from 1987 – 2015; however, it was boarded up after the theological school relocated to the west campus nearly a decade ago. Gilbert stated that the university is currently in the process of having the 23-acre east campus considered a historical landmark, a designation that would allow them to revive the area.
“Despite the University’s efforts to remove historically relevant materials from the site in 2015, the actions of those who trespassed and broke into Mays Hall remind us how some are willing to violate the sacred boundaries of our beloved HBCU campuses and threaten to embolden others with similar actions,” he further stated.
Campus security is currently investigating the incident. Details of vandals potentially facing charges are not yet known. In the meantime, Gilbert assured the HU community that, “In light of this incident, Howard University’s Department of Public Safety will ramp up existing patrols of the site and the University will work to reassess the contents of the building and secure it from unlawful access. The University is taking the necessary steps to ensure the School of Divinity’s most precious archival materials are in safekeeping.”
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Trending
Behind the scenes | 'Shoot Your Shot'
The three top finalists — Rey Sunshine, Juno Central, and Perception — weigh in on their experiences participating in the “Shoot Your Shot” competition. Brought to you by McDonald’s.
This holiday season, Walmart has the perfect toy for every kid on your shopping list
Below, we highlight some of our favorite toy brands that are sure to put a smile on your kid’s face.
Doritos SOLID BLACK Changemakers
Changemakers come in many forms — creatives, motivators, activists, and more. It’s only right we celebrate those using their innovation and tenacity to positively impact their communities. Doritos SOLID BLACK provides resources and a platform to Black Changemakers shifting the culture one step at a time.
Check out these REVOLT-approved gifts for the beloved music fan in your life
Just in time for the holiday shopping rush, this gift guide is full of sure-fire presents for your favorite music lover.
The Top 3 | 'Shoot Your Shot'
The Top 3 finalists perform on the REVOLT WORLD stage for the judges. Who will be crowned winner and take home the grand prize? Brought to you by McDonald’s.
8 athletes who reached billionaire status
From Tiger Woods to Michael Jordan and more, check out these men who are as active in business as they are in the field.
Top 20 OG female rappers who made hip hop what it is today
Legend is the word that comes to mind when discussing the countless women who had enough courage to enter into the male-dominated hip hop industry and flip it on its head. From Queen Latifah, Lil Kim, Missy Elliott, Gangsta Boo and more, check out our list of the top 20 female OG rappers who set the precedent!
17 of Megan Thee Stallion's most motivational lyrics
The artist has remained remarkably consistent in her song lyrics about making money, telling off haters and feeling liberated since her debut.
11 Rihanna quotes that manifested her boss empire
The lesson Rihanna and her career journey teach is that if you really want to succeed at something, you must bet on yourself.
Former kid rappers we loved: Where are they now?
From taking over the playground to dominating the rap game, many young artists have made music history. Check them out and where their journeys have taken them here!
15 rap lyrics that unapologetically blast social injustice
From Tupac, Public Enemy, Lil Baby, Joey Badass, Queen Latifah and more, artists have always been extremely unapologetic when speaking about issues such as police brutality, political issues, gender equality and more.
11 rap songs about high fashion to put on your flyest fits to
Even in its beginning stages, hip hop always knew how to subvert high fashion and make it its own, and for many, these songs about luxury brands introduced a new way of life.
11 best R&B boy bands of the '90s
From Boyz II Men, Jodeci, 112, Dru Hill, Blackstreet, and more, check out our list of 11 R&B boy bands that did the damn thing in the ’90s!
15 inspirational Eminem lyrics for his fans to lose themselves in
Whether it be the triumphant “Not Afraid” or resilient “Soldier,” Eminem’s music has the power to inspire you to reach your goals.
11 T-Pain lyrics to spit the perfect game
T-Pain has a way with the ladies. Take inspiration from 11 of his most flirtatious lyrics to level up your game.
DDG has his sights set on becoming a fashion hero & talks Halle Bailey being his "best friend"
In this exclusive interview, DDG opens up about his fashion inspiration, what drew him to girlfriend Halle Bailey, dealing with negative opinions about his relationship, and more. Read up!
27 Drake lyrics that are perfect Instagram captions
The next time you’re looking for a caption for your perfectly curated Instagram, there’s a 95 percent chance that Drizzy’s got you!
11 rappers to follow on TikTok
From Cardi B to Lil Nas X, these are the rappers you won’t regret following on TikTok!
17 rappers named after food to make you crave their music
Here’s a list of rappers who are named after food. Enjoy — or shall we say, “Bon appetit”?
8 athletes who played in multiple professional sports leagues
From Heisman winners in the NBA to Olympic gold medalists in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, we have compiled a list of those athletically gifted enough to achieve success at the highest level in multiple arenas.