Image Image Credit Screenshot from Latto and GloRilla’s “GOMF” music video Image Alt Screenshot from Latto and GloRilla’s “GOMF” music video Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

“GOMF” serves as the latest single from Latto’s upcoming album, Big Mama.

Both artists use their verses to address online rumors, relationships, and criticism.

The official music video includes a cameo from Soulja Boy and features playful, high-energy visuals.

Anytime Latto and GloRilla come together, we already know we’re in for a treat. On Friday (April 24), the pair reunited for “GOMF” (short for “Get Out My Face”), the newest single from the Atlanta rapper’s forthcoming album, Big Mama.

Sampling Soulja Boy’s "Yahhh!", both artists fired back at their naysayers and the inevitable rumors that seem to follow them everywhere. Latto, for her part, mockingly rattled off the usual chatter about her relationship and people insisting she “ain't even from Atlanta.”

Of course, she had the perfect response to it all: “Get off my jock, b**ch, you know how I rock, b**ch / Body and the face tea, ain't nothin' else to clock, b**ch.” Later in the opening verse, Latto referenced Pac-Man and pointed out that even though she’s not a WAG (funnily enough, GloRilla is dating NBA star Brandon Ingram), her man is still “a baller and he shoot.”

GloRilla raps about being a WAG and Brandon Ingram in her “GOMF” guest verse

About midway through the record, Glo launched into her guest verse, though not without an interlude reminiscent of Latto’s. The Memphis superstar cleverly played into some of the mess that’s been said about her online, including people claiming she doesn’t really go to the gym and has a BBL.

“WAG-in' in high fashion, different brackets, y'all can keep the rappers / Bring the real b**ches back, I hate these fake h**s with a passion / Google said my net worth what? That's how much I paid in taxes,” GloRilla spat during her verse. “Three things I don't give out is no money, f**k some second chances / Told Brandon I'ma have his son next time he leave it in.”

The “GOMF” music video brings Latto and GloRilla’s energy to life

Adding even more excitement to their latest collaboration, Latto and GloRilla also shared the spotlight in the song’s accompanying video, which opened with Soulja Boy interrupting a news reporter. In another scene, we see the Sugar Honey Iced Tea rapper in a “Big Mama, One Kid” tracksuit (with her cheetah print bra peeking out, obviously!) as a nod to her feature on Summer Walker’s “Go Girl.”

Meanwhile, the “Tomorrow 2” hitmaker suited up as a member of Glo Security, tackling paparazzi camped outside the soon-to-be new mother’s home. Take a look below.