Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Latto at the MTV Video Music Awards 2025 held at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in New York, New York Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Latto confirmed she’s pregnant with her first child and announced her fourth studio album, Big Mama.

In “Business & Personal (Intro),” she references having a baby on the way and includes visual hints pointing to 21 Savage.

Fans and fellow artists including SZA, Chlöe Bailey, and Ella Mai shared congratulatory messages following the reveal.

Latto has a little one on the way! On Friday (March 20) at midnight, the “Big Energy” rapper excitedly revealed that she's pregnant with her first child, alongside the cover art and lead single from her upcoming fourth studio LP, fittingly titled Big Mama.

Slated for release on May 29, the artwork album featured a pregnant Latto holding a baby cheetah (one of her signature prints, IYKYK) above her growing belly as they both look into the camera. The announcement came paired with the single and video for “Business & Personal (Intro),” in which the Sugar Honey Iced Tea artist seemingly confirmed that 21 Savage is the baby’s father.

At about two minutes into the video, you can spot what appears to be his tattooed hand gently cradling her stomach. Take a look below.

How does Latto reference her pregnancy in “Business & Personal (Intro)”?

Much like the song’s title suggests, “Business & Personal (Intro)” finds Latto referencing her pregnancy more than once. Early on, she raps, “That b**ch at the end of the day / Maybach, that’s the Benz of the day / Car seat, got a kid on the way.” Then, once the beat switches, she dishes out bars like, “Aye, this baby ain’t slowing s**t down but the horsepower / Had to get the Rolls and put the Lambs up for a while.”

Of course, the video itself adds even more context around both the pregnancy and Big Mama. In addition to throwback footage of Latto as a child, viewers catch glimpses of a nursery room and the musician’s sister, Brooklyn Nikole, wearing a “Rich Auntie” tank top. Elsewhere, the camera pans to a knife tattoo on the three-time Grammy nominee’s lower back, reminiscent of the one on Savage’s forehead.

There’s also a peek at a positive pregnancy test she placed in her scrapbook, captioned: “I only took one test ‘cuz I already knew what it was, LOL.” Moments later, the visual companion shows a small set of photos of Latto in the studio while pregnant. Beneath one image, she wrote that she “had to start recording sitting down” on Jan. 26, presumably because of how far along she was.

Fans and celebrities react to Latto’s pregnancy news

In the comments section of Latto’s post, friends, fans, and fellow celebrities congratulated her on baby No. 1. Monaleo wrote, “Congratulations,” with a bouquet emoji, while Chlöe Bailey enthusiastically penned, “I’M SO IN LOVE WITH THIS!!!!!! Congrats!!!!!”

SZA, whom Latto actually name-dropped in “Business & Personal (Intro),” said, “GORGEOUS!!! Congratulations.” Layton Greene added, “Omg! Congratulations, big mamaaaa.” Ella Mai, who welcomed her own first child just a couple of years ago, wrote, “You look great! Congrats, big mama.”

Inside Latto’s alleged relationship with 21 Savage

Although Latto and Savage have been linked as far back as 2020, she only seemed to confirm their relationship while speaking with TMZ last September. When a reporter asked if she was “tired of people asking about you know who... 21 Savage,” she replied, “No. My man, my man, my man, my man.”

Fast forward to that December, following the release of Savage’s WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STREETS? album, Latto again hinted at their romance on “POP IT.” She spat, “Thick as f**k, built like I dance / F**kin' on this British man.”