Image Image Credit Dana Jacobs / Contributor via Getty Images, Paras Griffin / Contributor, Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images, and Kevin Mazur / Contributor Image Alt Doja Cat performs at Outside Lands at Golden Gate Park on August 08, 2025 in San Francisco, California. Rapper Rapsody performs onstage during 2018 ONE Musicfest at Atlanta Central Park on September 9, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Megan Thee Stallion performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 13, 2025 in Indio, California. Cardi B performs onstage during the Little Miss Drama Tour at The Kia Forum on February 15, 2026 in Inglewood, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

This roundup features dynamic female rappers who dominate the stage with unforgettable live shows.

From viral dance breaks to pyrotechnic stagecraft, each artist brings an unique energy to their performances.

The list offers a cultural snapshot of women in Hip Hop who are redefining what it means to tour and perform live.

The greatest female rapper: It’s an almost endless topic to debate, given how competitive the genre is. With pioneers like Lil’ Kim and Missy Elliott, plus the rise of the streaming era, women in Hip Hop have become increasingly present (and increasingly essential). And while people can argue all day about who sits at the top, there’s no denying that so many of them are phenomenal performers.

Artists like Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and Megan Thee Stallion probably come to mind first, mostly because they know how to command attention onstage and online. However, there are also women who push the boundaries of what rap can look and sound like, including Doechii and Doja Cat. When it comes to the latter category, stepping outside the box usually means some memorable tour props, too.

With that in mind, REVOLT rounded up 18 of the best female rappers to see perform live, in no particular order. Take a look below.

1. Lil’ Kim

Lil’ Kim’s “Quiet Storm” dance moves live rent-free in our heads, and every time she hits a stage, we’re reminded of just how important she is to Hip Hop. With several platinum albums’ worth of material and a long history of holding her own alongside the guys, the La Bella Mafia rapper’s place in the genre speaks for itself. Not to mention, plenty of the artists mentioned on this list have cited her as one of the all-time greats.

2. Doechii

When you carry the weight of being Doechii — the third woman to win Best Rap Album and the first female rapper under TDE — there’s no halfway showing up. Any time you see her perform, the “Alter Ego” artist’s style is eclectic, her energy is on a whole different level, and her confidence is unmatched. Needless to say, the Swamp Princess has a magnetic stage presence, especially with someone just as entertaining as DJ Miss Milan by her side.

3. Nicki Minaj

“Who wanna play with, Nicki?” Nicki Minaj has spent years at the top of the rap game, and in that time, she’s picked up a thing or two about performing. During her “Pink Friday 2 World Tour,” the “Barbie Dangerous” rapper outdid herself night after night, even bringing out a slew of special guests (Big Sean, 50 Cent, and BIA, to name a few). Maybe it’s the fact that you never quite know what Minaj will pull off onstage, or that she might crack a joke about her detractors, but the Barbz sell out her tours again and again.

4. Missy Elliott

Missy Elliott brings something special to the stage every time she touches it, as if we’d expect anything less from the icon behind Supa Dupa Fly and countless other Hip Hop classics. We’d also be remiss not to mention her tour costumes, which are more often than not out of this world (pun intended). We’ve seen them, you’ve probably seen them, and chances are Elliott knows exactly how much more exciting they make her live shows.

5. Megan Thee Stallion

The Hotties are very well aware of Megan Thee Stallion’s ability to command a stage, even when she’s dealing with less-than-ideal circumstances. She’s incredibly in tune with her audience and, as proven by 2024’s “Hot Girl Summer Tour,” able to deliver a wide range of moods and moments that make people feel like they've known her for a lifetime. When you take your fitness and health as seriously as she does, it’s rare — if it happens at all — to see a “bad show” from the “Savage” hitmaker.

6. Cardi B

It may have taken over a decade for Cardi B to launch her first headlining run with the “Little Miss Drama Tour,” but she's given us more than enough hints that she’s one of the best live performers out there — even when she’s pregnant. Whether sharing the stage with collaborators like Megan and GloRilla or powering through her sets solo, the Grammy-winning rapper is a bona fide superstar in every sense of the word.

7. Ice Spice

New York breeds some of the best rappers there are, and Ice Spice is no exception. Having shared the stage with Taylor Swift and handled more than her fair share of festivals, the “Deli” artist knows how to get a crowd jumping. Plus, the energy in the room always spikes when she’s twerking onstage. Don’t get it twisted, though; Ice is just as present and powerful when she’s performing the full range of her catalog.

8. Doja Cat

Although Doja Cat has dibbled and dabbled in alternative music and ‘80s-style pop over the years, that range is precisely what makes her such a good performer. She keeps the crowd entertained, delivers some of the most exciting choreography we’ve seen from her generation, and overall knows how to put on a great show. If nothing else, her tour fits are always complete fire.

9. Latto

Latto’s star power, especially onstage, is undeniable. She’s risen from “The Rap Game” to one of Hip Hop’s leading ladies, thanks in no small part to phenomenal albums like Queen of Da Souf and Sugar Honey Iced Tea. Every time she hits the stage, her energy is front and center, and it’s only amplified by the sense of community she builds in and outside of her music.

10. Flo Milli

Flo Milli is impossible not to love, both in the booth and when she’s onstage. Having given us records like “Never Lose Me” and “In The Party” throughout her career, the Alabama star knows how to get the crowd hype and keep their attention. It also makes perfect sense that someone who reportedly performed at nine months pregnant would be nothing short of unstoppable whenever she steps in front of an audience.

11. GloRilla

Yeah, Glo! GloRilla’s music is practically made to blast through the speakers and, to absolutely no one’s surprise, it translates beautifully onstage. She embarked on her first headlining run with “The Glorious Tour” after supporting collaborators like Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Baby on the road. In any case, she’s very much deserving of that Queen of Memphis Rap title.

12. Rapsody

Rapsody is a lyricist through and through, so don’t expect to see her bouncing from one end of a stage to another (unless she wants to). The Grammy-winning musician is a sight to see whenever she’s performing a medley from any one of her critically acclaimed LPs. Her stage presence and passion for Hip Hop shine bright every time she grabs the mic.

13. Trina

We’ll never stop waxing poetic about how talented Trina is, especially when she’s doing live renditions of the many standouts in her expansive catalog. Records like “F**k Boy,” her Trick Daddy collaboration “Nann N**ga,” and the aptly titled “Da Baddest B**ch” have long sent crowds into a frenzy. She’s a Miami mainstay no matter how you slice it.

14. Lauryn Hill

It’s absolutely remarkable how Lauryn Hill is able to tour and perform off the magnitude of her magnum opus, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, all these years later. It’s home to “Doo Wop (That Thing),” “To Zion,” and “Ex-Factor,” all of which sound phenomenal live. When she’s not performing solo material from her debut, her songs with Fugees remain long-standing concert staples she can always tap into.

15. JT

JT picked up a lot from her days as one of the City Girls — the “OKAY” rapper’s duo comprising her and Yung Miami — including how to command a room. Since branching out as a solo artist, the self-coined City Cinderella has proven she knows exactly how to get the girls and the gays moving.

16. Lizzo

Lizzo is tough to categorize because she moves through genres so freely. One thing that’s always consistent, though, is her larger-than-life energy. Whether she’s exploring soul, R&B, and pop on Special or tapping into her rap bag on albums like MY FACE HURTS FROM SMILING, the Grammy-winning musician comes alive most when she’s in front of a crowd.

17. Monaleo

As the saying goes, everything is bigger in Texas — and Houston’s Monaleo is “bigger than big.” The "Beating Down Yo Block” hitmaker’s performances are deeply entrancing and full of energy, much like the music she puts out.

18. Saweetie

While the internet (including herself) may have joked about her going “almost a decade” without a debut album since she first came out, Saweetie has more than enough crowd-energizers to turn a venue up. Seriously, there’s no way she can lose with “My Type,” “Tap In,” and several other bops under her belt. You get Icy Girl energy every time she hits the stage.