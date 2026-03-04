Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Monaleo performs during Monaleo: Who Did The Body Tourat Tabernacle on February 25, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

We’re sending well wishes to Monaleo after she revealed she had to undergo emergency surgery on Tuesday (March 3), after doctors discovered what she described as “an inflamed cyst the size of a softball.” The “Putting Ya Dine” rapper shared that she ultimately lost an ovary and fallopian tube during the procedure, which forced her to cancel several dates on her “Who Did The Body Tour.”

“I’m sorry, y’all,” Monaleo wrote in a post on X, explaining that she initially felt “a sharp pain” in her lower abdomen. She continued, “Took some pain meds, two hours went by, the pain got worse. I went to the ER and could hardly make it through the ultrasound without throwing up.”

Describing it as the “worst pain ever,” Monaleo wrote, “I had an inflamed cyst the size of a softball that had twisted and cut off blood flow and caused bleeding in my abdomen. Had to have emergency surgery and unfortunately, lost an ovary and fallopian tube in the process.” The Throwing Bows rapper added that she was hospitalized in Memphis, where she had been scheduled to perform at Minglewood Hall that same night.

“I genuinely apologize for anyone inconvenienced. I know y'all travel to see me, buy outfits, pay for makeup and hair appointments, etc. None of that is lost on me, and I appreciate all the love and support from the bottom of my heart,” her post read. “We ARE currently sorting through the refund process and looking at rescheduling dates as promised. I’m not sure how long this healing process will take. I do want to say this, though: Listen to your body when things are off. As a person who hates ERs and never wants to go, this could’ve been a lot worse.”

In a separate tweet, Monaleo said she wanted to be upfront with her supporters. “Just wanted y'all to understand I wouldn’t abruptly cancel tour shows if it wasn’t severe. Also, I truly care about y'all and know y'all care about my well-being,” she wrote. “Nothing to hide, life happens!”

Support pours in from Monaleo fans online

Throughout Tuesday night and Wednesday (March 4) morning, fans flooded Monaleo’s Instagram and X with messages wishing her a speedy recovery. “Seeing what Monaleo [is] going thru got me in tears. Praying for a fast recovery,” one X user wrote.

“Losing an ovary AND a fallopian tube overnight has to be painful and terrifying. And on tour too?! Smh, hope she takes all the recovery time she needs,” another person shared on the platform. A third fan, who said they’d gone through something similar, added, “My heart goes out to Monaleo. It’s really the worst (sudden) abdominal pain ever and such a scary experience.”