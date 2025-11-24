Image Image Credit Marcus Ingram/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Wale performs in Atlanta, Georgia Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Wale spent some two decades carving out a lane that runs straight from DC’s go-go clubs to the global rap conversation. Long before the chart-topping albums and Grammy nods, he was the kid from Northwest and Montgomery County turning local anthems like “Dig Dug (Shake It)” into DMV radio history. Mixtapes such as 100 Miles & Running and The Mixtape About Nothing built him into a cult favorite, balancing punchline-heavy raps, pop culture references, and an experimental ear that attracted everyone from Mark Ronson to Justice and Lily Allen.

Once he linked with Maybach Music Group, Wale’s profile exploded. Albums like Ambition, The Gifted, and The Album About Nothing landed high on the Billboard 200 and produced hits like “Lotus Flower Bomb,” “Bad,” and “On Chill.” At the same time, his feature catalog quietly turned into one of his strongest calling cards. From street records and strip-club smashes to R&B confessionals, Wale became the go-to rapper for adding color, storytelling, and wordplay without overshadowing the main artist.

In his Def Jam era, with everything is a lot., he extended his run; that guest-verse legacy feels even more stacked. The songs below spotlight moments where Wale didn’t just show up for a feature — he helped define the record.

1. Face Down — Meek Mill feat. Wale, Trey Songz, and Sam Sneak

Notable lyrics: “Couple bad independent women in my section, you be tricking dollars I don't even pay attention, and I do be popping bottles and I don't think it’s a problem, so just hold up, let me open up with this ganja...”

2. M.I.A. — Omarion feat. Wale

Notable lyrics: “I be a rolling stone, missus, still tryna deal with ya, loving too much'll leave you blue and I ain’t pledge Sigma, I’m a, real n**ga, giving feelings just ain’t me, the more attention you give ‘em, the more options they seek...”

3. Coffee (F**king) — Miguel feat. Wale

Notable lyrics: “Good morning, baby, didn’t mean to wake you, but the buy-in is your precious time and my temptation, never mind that, I guess I’ll climb the ladder later, ‘less you try and put your back on me then I’ma take it...”

4. Ride Out — Kid Ink, Tyga, Wale, YG, and Rich Homie Quan

Notable lyrics: “We got no time to waste, and no way these n**gas stoppin’ me, oh no, flyin’ from a mile away, it’s not a problem, only real ones follow me, hey, look, and I can do this with my eyes closed, blindfold two times over...”

5. You Got It — J. Cole feat. Wale

Notable lyrics: “One time for the ‘ville that Cole rep, another time for the city of the slow death, I don’t understand why these n**gas so vexed, I don’t need no chains with no cross to know I’m blessed...”

6. Quintana — Travis Scott feat. Wale

Notable lyrics: “This is the nail in the coffin, n**gas is soft, n**gas remind me of nails at a spa, so under-polished, novices...”

7. Diced Pineapples — Rick Ross feat. Wale and Drake

Notable lyrics: “I ain't no connoisseur, but I’m kinda sure you will admire my taste, and before the sun graze ya, I'm tryin’ to see how deep you are, and believe me shorty, I ain't talking ‘bout no intimate conversation...”

8. Don’t Shoot — The Game feat. Various Artists

Notable lyrics: “I’m sure the general population trying to be more active, but when the light finally catches you, you're ice challenged, okay, and I support the ALS just like the rest of them, but you have yet to pay your debt, so you just flexing then...”

9. Bounce It — Juicy J feat. Wale and Trey Songz

Notable lyrics: “Hands is on her you know what, ‘cause bands a make her you know what, and I can make a girl break fast, my pants be on that too much lunch...”

10. Bad**s — Kid Ink feat. Meek Mill and Wale

Notable lyrics: “I'm the man of the hour, money and power, and the humble ain’t feed me so I got that Geechi s**t out me, and the city is ours where the killers devour, where the n**gas lift ‘Smith-ands’ and the victims lift a few flowers...”

11. Racks (Remix) — YC feat. Various Artists

Notable lyrics: “When I’m in the groove, I can freak a tune, I’m smoother than alopecia skin, I shows out, like dope when I put that flow down, like soap when I put my clothes on, I’m joking, but I be foamed out...”

12. Beauty — Fabolous feat. Wale

Notable lyrics: “Beauty is knowing nobody’s real as you, truly condolences for that pairs of shoes, killing the scene, this type of love will make you complete, now roll the weed and get the munchies, she be the cuisine...”

13. 100 Miles and Running — Logic feat. Wale and John Lindahl

Notable lyrics: “Smooth criminal, Mike Jack, throw a subliminal, put your woman in black dress, they was in Timberlands, I was reppin' them Nike boots, ‘member them nights that momma couldn’t come right back...”

14. No Hands — Waka Flocka Flame feat. Wale and Roscoe Dash

Notable lyrics: “Who you with? And what's your name? And you not hear, boo? I’m Wale, and that DC s**t, I rep all day, and my eyes red ‘cause of all that haze...”

15. Life Should Go On — Big Sean feat. Wale

Notable lyrics: “Sitting back, putting all my issues in a Swisher, I keep it funky with my misses, f**k these other b**ches, and this ain't biblical but this sermon is spiritual, ‘cause when it come to winning, convincing is only been a few, the upper percentile...”