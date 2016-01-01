Image Image Credit Anadolu / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt People’s March Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Thousands of people have flocked to the nation's capital on Saturday (Jan. 18) in a grand demonstration of opposition to the incoming administration, and the continued fight to halt the retrogression of women’s reproductive rights. The event, formerly recognized as the Women’s March, comes two days ahead of Donald Trump’s second inauguration in Washington, D.C., on Monday (Jan. 20).

"We all march for different reasons, but we march for the same cause: to defend our rights and our future,” Women’s March managing director Tamika Middleton told CBS News. In a released statement, Analilia Mejia, co-executive director of Popular Democracy in Action, said, “As Trump assumes the presidency in January, we are gathering to mobilize our collective power and stand against his efforts to roll back our rights and freedoms.”

A similar scene unfolded eight years earlier when the political figure took the oath of office after winning the presidency in the 2016 race against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. More than 500,000 women protesters attended, per AP News, with thousands more participating in demonstrations organized across the country.

The broad social justice movement encompasses several concerns, ranging from LGBTQ+ rights, immigration and democracy. All of which were major campaign totems during the 2024 presidential election between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Leading up to Election Day (Nov. 5), several states enacted bans and restrictions regarding women’s access to abortions. In 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark case that ruled procedures to safely terminate a pregnancy a fundamental right. Harris planned to make safeguarding women’s medical access a pillar of her administration if elected. For the former reality TV personality, controlling the nation’s border has been of the utmost importance. He has expressed that enacting mass deportations is his top priority upon taking office.

On Friday (Jan. 17), it was announced that the swearing-in had been moved indoors in anticipation of frigid temperatures. “There is an Arctic blast sweeping the country. I don’t want to see people hurt or injured in any way,” said the GOP president-elect in a Truth Social post.

His message to followers continued, “I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda. … This will be a very beautiful experience for all, and especially for the large TV audience! … Everyone will be safe, everyone will be happy, and we will, together, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

It has been widely reported that as many as 100 executive orders may be issued within the first week of his second term, several of which could address key issues at the foundation of the People’s March.