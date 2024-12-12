Image Image Credit The Washington Post / Contributor via Getty Images and Justin Sullivan / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Donald Trump and Kamala Harris Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kamala Harris put up a fair fight in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, considering the short runway she had following Joe Biden’s exit in July. However, according to Donald Trump, her biggest mistake was “taking the assignment” in the first place.

On Thursday (Dec. 12), during his Person of the Year cover story with TIME, the soon-to-be 47th president discussed immigration policies, the Jan. 6 Capitol rioters, and his closely contested race against VP Harris.

“I think that when she wouldn't talk to anybody, it shone a light on her,” Trump claimed. “You know, she didn't do anything. And people said, ‘Is there something wrong with her?’” Notably, Harris’ first big interview, which she did with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, happened with CNN’s Dana Bash in August.

She also appeared on “60 Minutes,” which Trump reportedly declined, as well as ABC’s “The View,” a sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, “Club Shay Shay,” and even Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast. On the other hand, Americans saw the Republican candidate drop by “The Joe Rogan Experience” and Theo Von’s “This Past Weekend,” among others.

“She had some pretty [flawed] interviews, and maybe it was highlighted more than it [should’ve been]. In other words, if she did those same interviews, but [had done] another 15 interviews, you wouldn't have really noticed it that much,” Trump told TIME. He added, “She put so much emphasis on interviews. Somebody thought there was something wrong, and I don’t think she ever recovered from that.”

Trump ultimately secured the presidency with 312 electoral votes, while the popular vote showed a tight race. “It feels heavy,” the Oakland, CA native said in her first post-concession public address. “I just have to remind you: Don’t let anybody take your power from you.”