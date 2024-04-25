Image Image Credit Kevin Dietsch/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kamala Harris Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Monday (Oct. 28), Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris appeared on the latest episode of “Club Shay Shay.” Initially, the interview was mainly lighthearted, with the vice president opening up to host Shannon Sharpe about her breakfast habits, taste in music, and, in humorous fashion, her age in comparison to the former NFL great.

Things got more serious as the hourlong discussion went on, and the focus turned to Harris’ policies on immigration, taxes, access to healthcare, and more. She also delivered a message to African Americans – especially Black men – who have chosen to vote for former President Donald Trump.

“Don’t think you're in Donald Trump’s club. You’re not. He’s not gonna be thinkin’ about you. You think he’s having you over for dinner?” she asked. “You think that when he’s going, when he’s with his buddies, his billionaire buddies, he’s thinking about what we need to do to deal with... disparities in Black men’s health around colon cancer, around what we need to do, around screenings, what we need to do around prostate cancer that Black men are twice as likely to have?” Sharpe noted his 2016 prostate cancer diagnosis in response.

Harris also spoke of her previous work regarding small business ownership. “Before I was running for president, [I did] a tour... [that] focused on Black men and Black entrepreneurs,” she explained. “What we know is, unlike Donald Trump, who had $400 million handed to him practically on a silver platter and filed for bankruptcy six times, I know that so many of our entrepreneurs have great ideas but don't have access to capital.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Harris debunked the idea that Trump was behind the stimulus payments in 2020 and 2021. She made it clear that, despite his name being on the checks, the measure was pushed by a majority Black Congress. “People like Maxine Waters, people like Hakeem Jeffries... Remember, Congress holds the purse. Congress wrote those checks,” she stated.

Check out the full “Club Shay Shay” interview below.