On Tuesday (Nov. 26), Vice President Kamala Harris made her first post-concession public address to supporters during a virtual call. Reflecting on the campaign, she encouraged listeners to stay hopeful and committed to their shared values and emphasized that the “fight for their agenda did not end on Nov. 5.” “The work we put into it was about empowering people,” she stated.

With support from her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Harris acknowledged the disappointment of their defeat. “It feels heavy,” she admitted. “I just have to remind you: Don’t let anybody take your power from you. You have the same power that you had before [the outcome], and you have the same purpose that you did.” Walz echoed her sentiments, stating, “We weren’t running against something. We were running for something. Candidly, it’s a bit scary because there is a very different vision that is being put out there.”

The Harris-Walz ticket lost critical battleground states to former President Donald Trump and Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, and the GOP scored decisive victories through the Electoral College and the popular vote. “I know this is an uncertain time. I’m clear-eyed about that,” Harris remarked before reiterating the need to keep pushing. She also wished everyone a happy Thanksgiving holiday.

Harris, who replaced President Joe Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket in July, faced a campaign filled with challenges. Concerns over Biden’s age and performance mounted after a June debate against Trump, which paved the way for the former California senator to take over. Initially, she gained momentum with strong debate performances and backing from Democratic A-listers, many of whom performed or spoke at her rallies. However, her campaign appeared to struggle in its final weeks, with voters prioritizing issues like the economy and immigration over her messaging about Trump as a threat to democracy.