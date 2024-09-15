Image Image Credit Anna Moneymaker/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tim Walz Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Wednesday (Sept. 18), The Independent published a feature with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. The publication was trailing throughout the vice-presidential hopeful's recent campaign events. While at a field office in East Macon, GA, he reacted to what the FBI called an “apparent assassination attempt” on Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. In addition to describing the matter as a "horrific situation," Walz stated that he was "grateful" for Trump's safety.

“I think all of us know we don’t solve our differences in this country with violence," he continued. "We condemn it in all its forms. We solve our differences at the ballot box. That’s how we get this done."

As REVOLT previously reported, a Secret Service agent spotted a rifle barrel protruding from a fence near Trump's golf club in West Palm Beach, FL on Sunday (Sept. 15). The agent engaged with the suspect and opened fire on the gunman, later identified as 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh, who then fled the scene. Routh was later arrested on a highway 45 miles north of the golf club.

Shortly after the news broke, Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted about the "reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump." "I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America," her message read.

President Joe Biden echoed Harris' sentiments in an official White House statement. "A suspect is in custody, and I commend the work of the Secret Service and their law enforcement partners for their vigilance and their efforts to keep the former president and those around him safe," he said. "As I have said many times, there is no place for political violence or for any violence ever in our country, and I have directed my team to continue to ensure that [the] Secret Service has every resource, capability, and protective measure necessary to ensure the former president’s continued safety."