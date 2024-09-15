Image Image Credit Global Images Ukraine/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ryan Routh (per Getty Images) Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Sunday (Sept. 15), a 58-year-old man named Ryan Wesley Routh was apprehended following an alleged attempt to assassinate former President Donald Trump. As reported by CNN, the incident, which is currently under investigation by the FBI, unfolded when a Secret Service agent spotted a rifle barrel protruding from a fence near where Trump was playing golf in West Palm Beach, FL. The agent engaged with the suspect and opened fire on the gunman, who then fled the scene. Routh was later arrested on a highway 45 miles north of the golf club after a witness provided law enforcement with a picture of his vehicle and license plate.

Additionally, officials discovered several items near the golf club where Routh was discovered, including an AK-47 style rifle with a scope, two backpacks, and a GoPro camera. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw later disclosed that ceramic tiles were also found in the backpacks, which he speculated could have been intended as makeshift body armor.

During his initial appearance in federal court on Monday (Sept. 16), Routh was charged with two gun-related offenses – possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. If convicted, he could face up to 15 years in prison for the first charge and an additional five years for the second. A bond hearing was set for Sept. 23, with an arraignment or probable cause hearing scheduled for Sept. 30.

Axios revealed the complex history of Routh's political involvement and affiliations prior to his Sunday arrest. While he had expressed support for Trump in 2016, he later showed interest in other Republican candidates such as Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley. He also reportedly admired former Democratic Representative Tulsi Gabbard. Records indicated that Routh voted in the North Carolina Democratic primary in March and made several small donations to ActBlue dating back to 2019.

This incident marks the second time in approximately two months that authorities have investigated an apparent assassination attempt on Trump's life. "I am relieved that the former president is unharmed," wrote President Joe Biden regarding the matter in a statement. "There is an active investigation into this incident as law enforcement gathers more details about what happened. As I have said many times, there is no place for political violence or for any violence ever in our country, and I have directed my team to continue to ensure that [the] Secret Service has every resource, capability, and protective measure necessary to ensure the former president's continued safety."