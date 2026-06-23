Image Image Credit Lawrence Busacca / Stringer via Getty Images, Julian Hamilton / Staff via Getty Images, and Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rodney Jerkins attends the 2025 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Marriott Marquis Times Square on June 12, 2025 in New York City, Khris Riddick-Tynes, winner of the Best R&B Song for “Folded”, poses in the press room during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California, and Rico Love attends the 2026 Recording Academy Honors Presented by the Black Music Collective at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Producers don’t get nearly enough credit, in our humble opinion. They’re responsible for some of the greatest songs we’ve ever heard, and more often than not, they’re the reason many artists were able to build massively successful careers. After all, behind vocals, verses, and hooks sits an instrumental that helped bring it all to life.

There are producers like Rodney Jerkins, whose catalog is basically classics on classics, from Michael Jackson’s “You Rock My World” to Beyoncé’s “Déjà Vu.” There’s also OG Ron C, who, we’d argue, is the trailblazer who popularized chopped and screwed mixes. Among the many others are R&B pioneers like Khristopher Riddick-Tynes and sexy drill connoisseur WhoJiggi.

In celebration of Black Music Month, REVOLT asked 17 beatmakers to name their favorite producers. See who they gave flowers to below.

1. Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins

Best known for: Brandy and Monica’s “The Boy Is Mine,” Destiny’s Child’s “Say My Name,” and Ray J’s “One Wish”

Their favorite producer(s): Quincy Jones, Teddy Riley, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, and Timbaland

On what makes a good producer: "Understand what sonic landscape blends with an artist's tone flawlessly. Taking any idea and making it come to life, from a thought to greatness!"

2. Khris Riddick-Tynes

Best known for: Kehlani’s “Folded,” SZA’s “Snooze,” and Drake’s “Love All”

Their favorite producer(s): Pharrell Williams

On what makes a good producer: "A great producer knows how to serve the song, not their ego. They are also part songwriter, part psychologist, part coach, and part architect. Their job is to turn a good idea into the best version of itself."

3. Ovrkast.

Best known for: Drake’s “Make Them Pay,” Earl Sweatshirt’s “EL TORO COMBO MEAL,” and MAVI’s “Chiasma"

Their favorite producer(s): Madlib

On what makes a good producer: "What makes a good producer is personal taste, memories, and good sound selection. It takes time to develop a style, but when you do, everything ages better."

4. DJ Bandz

Best known for: Lil Durk’s “Should’ve Ducked,” Moneybagg Yo’s “Switches & Dracs,” and King Von’s “Too Real”

Their favorite producer(s): Zaytoven, Neptunes, Just Blaze, and Chop Squad DJ

On what makes a good producer: "A good producer isn't just anyone who can make a beat, but who can curate and create good music. A good producer, in my opinion, is also someone who can make an artist better and elevate their sound."

5. Nash B

Best known for: Jacquees’ “B.E.D.,” Future’s “Turn on Me,” and DeJ Loaf’s “I Got It”

Their favorite producer(s): Pharrell Williams, DRok, and DJ Spinz

On what makes a good producer: "What makes a good producer is one that breaks new talent and develops new talent. It’s cool to get a placement, but the longevity is breaking new talent, especially in today’s business when it’s millions of beats out there."

6. Rico Love

Best known for: Beyoncé’s “Sweet Dreams,” Usher’s “There Goes My Baby,” and Nelly’s “Just a Dream”

Their favorite producer(s): Danja

On what makes a good producer: "A great producer is someone who can hear what doesn’t exist yet. It’s not just about making beats or arranging records. It’s about creating worlds through sound. The best producers are fearless experimenters, true musicians, and visionaries who know how to bring an artist’s identity to life while introducing something new to the culture. They have exceptional ears, a deep understanding of music, and the ability to turn ideas into experiences. Innovation, taste, and the courage to challenge convention are what separate good producers from great ones."

7. WhoJiggi

Best known for: Cash Cobain, Ice Spice, and Bay Swag’s “Fisherrr (Remix)”

Their favorite producer(s): Neptunes, Cardo, Teddy Riley, and Metro Boomin

On what makes a good producer: "Being a good producer is more than just creating a good beat. The best producers control the room and elevate the artists in it. Good producers create the best songs by building a world around the vocalist sonically, while also aiding in vocal production. In short, the best producers bring concepts and ideas to life while inspiring/ pushing the sound forward."

8. OG Ron C

Image Image Credit Julia Beverly / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt OG Ron C attends The CORE DJs 20th Anniversary Retreat at Bamboo on September 07, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Best known for: Pioneering the "chopped and screwed" sound

Their favorite producer(s): Metro Boomin and Juicy J

On what makes a good producer: "Knowing what sounds are hot in the streets, in clubs, or in corporate settings is essential for beat-making. As a producer, you also need to know how to bring the right writers, musicians, and engineers together."

9. LunchMoney Lewis

Best known for: Nicki Minaj’s “Trini Dem Girls" and Rob49 and Cardi B's "On Dat Money"

Their favorite producer(s): Arif Madin, The Neptunes, Lee Scratch Perry, and Quincy Jones

On what makes a good producer: "A producer's role to me is handling all the details when it comes to delivering the record, doing all things that bring the song across the finish line."

10. BANDPLAY

Best known for: Young Dolph’s “Major,” BigXthaPlug and Bailey Zimmerman’s “All The Way,” and Megan Thee Stallion and Key Glock’s “Ungrateful”

Their favorite producer(s): Drumma Boy, Ryan Leslie, and DJ Paul

On what makes a good producer: "Mainly originality. When you think of a producer as an artist, you’re coming to that producer, particularly for a specific sound. A good producer controls the vibe and the direction from beginning to the end. A lot of times, consumers may hear a song or a beat and say, 'Hey, that sounds like a Zaytoven type beat, or a BANDPLAY type beat.' Those types of statements alone are what separate a great producer from just a simple beatmaker."

11. Beat Billionaire

Best known for: Skrillex and Rick Ross’ "Purple Lamborghini," Meek Mill’s “Take U Home,” and Wale’s “Bag of Money”

Their favorite producer(s): DeVante Swing

On what makes a good producer: "Staying a student."

12. Kino Beats

Best known for: Curren$y, Trauma Tone, and Don Toliver's “Coming Home,” Lil Quill’s “Back @ It,” and DeJ Loaf’s “Simply”

Their favorite producer(s): Kanye West

On what makes a good producer: "The ability to push the sound forward in a cool, unique way. Not conforming to the status quo but instead creating the 'new cool.'"

13. Tone P

Best known for: Wale’s “LoveHate Thing” and Curren$y’s “Chandelier”

Their favorite producer(s): Quincy Jones, Freddie Mercury of Queen, and The Neptunes

On what makes a good producer: "A great producer knows how to turn ideas into records. That's different from making beats. Producing is about vision, leadership, arrangement, musicianship, and understanding how every piece of a song works together. Originality is also essential. The greatest producers create a sonic identity that people can instantly recognize without being told who made it. The best producers know how to get the strongest performances out of artists and musicians while creating records that stand the test of time."

14. Damedot

Best known for: Babyface Ray’s “F**k Summer Jamz,” Sada Baby’s “Return Wit My Strap,” and AllStar JR’s “L.O.B”

Their favorite producer(s): Zaytoven, Mannie Fresh, and Drumma Boy

On what makes a good producer: "A good producer is more than just a good producer. They’re conductors. Fore-seers and sonic engineers. Also, writers and idea illustrators through the music."

15. Dos Dias

Best known for: Summer Walker’s “Go Girl,” "Get Yo Boy," "Spend It," and "1-800 Heartbreak"

Their favorite producer(s): Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins, Quincy Jones, Bangladesh, Pharrell Williams, Jermaine Dupri, Kanye West, and Sean Garrett

On what makes a good producer: "A great producer knows how to listen. It’s not just about making beats, it’s about understanding the artist, recognizing the emotion in a song, and knowing how to bring a vision to life. The best producers create an environment where artists feel comfortable enough to be vulnerable, take risks, and create something timeless. Technical ability matters, but trust, communication, and vision are what separate good producers from great ones."

16. Siobhan Bell

Best known for: Rah Swish's "Tell 'Em," Jozzy's "Commotion 'Nice & Slow' (Siobhan Bell Remix)," and Seddy Hendrinx's "Poison"

Their favorite producer(s): Pharrell Williams, Timbaland, Diplo, BNYX, Kaytranada, and Fred again..

On what makes a good producer: "A great producer understands that it's not just about making beats, it's about creating emotion. They understand energy, storytelling, and when to do more or less. The records that stay with us are usually the ones that make us feel something. That's why I'd eventually love to get into film scoring. I love the idea of using music to shape emotion and tell a story without saying a word."

17. Remy

Best known for: mgk's “The Break Up,” Ice Spice’s “Thootie,” and PnB Rock’s “Face”

Their favorite producer(s): Clams Casino, Noah "40" Shebib, Tyler, The Creator, and Zaytoven

On what makes a good producer: "Knowing when to stop."