When you hear a Mannie Fresh beat, you know it instantly. Born Byron Otto Thomas, Mannie is a legendary figure in the Hip Hop scene who is appreciated for his skill as a producer. As a native of New Orleans, Louisiana, he contributed to the creation of the Dirty South sound by bringing the bounce and flavor of his hometown to his beats.

When he and Birdman formed the groundbreaking rap duo Big Tymers, they produced hits that turned into era-defining anthems. Songs like "Get Your Roll On" and "Still Fly" proved Mannie's ability to create memorable hooks and captivating rhythms that kept fans coming back for more.

As the man behind the beats of the world-renowned Cash Money Millionaire sound, his catalog is heavy with hits from their roster of stars like Juvenile, Lil Wayne, B.G., Turk and the Big Tymers. It’s no surprise that other artists had to get them a Mannie special too. Jeezy, T.I. and 2 Chainz hopped on the train and made classic songs over his production that we still vibe to today. The Hip Hop legend will go down as one of the greatest producers to ever do it with a sound that can’t be duplicated. Let's get into the best songs on Mannie Fresh beats below.

1. 400 Degreez by Juvenile

In 1998, when the single “400 Degreez” dropped, it marked a pivotal moment that solidified Juvenile's status as a top contender in the rap game and elevated Mannie to legend status. His signature sound greatly contributed to the accompanying album's popularity and ultimately led to Juvenile achieving his best LP sales to date. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the classic track, the duo dropped a video for “400 Degreez” that received over 2 million views.

2. Tha Block Is Hot by Lil Wayne

"Tha Block Is Hot" introduced us to Lil Wayne's solo career as a teenage prodigy whose lyrical skills were ahead of his time. With the help of the single, the accompanying album shot to the top of the Billboard charts, selling 229,000 copies in its first week alone. The project eventually went platinum, securing Lil Wayne's legacy in Hip Hop history and indicating the unquestionable skill of the producer behind the scenes.

3. And Then What by Jeezy

The New Orleans beatmaker has a knack for delivering hits on debut albums, as Jeezy also joined forces with Mannie on Let's Get It: Thug Motivation 101. "And Then What" provided step-by-step instructions on how to transition from being a trapper to a rapper. This track quickly became a fan favorite, solidifying Jeezy as everyone's go-to for trap music.

4. Still Fly by Big Tymers

Birdman and Mannie formed the duo known as Big Tymers. Their classic song "Still Fly" was one of their best. Serving as the lead single from their album Hood Rich, the track rose to prominence as one of their biggest hits. Doing what Mannie does best, he successfully crafted a catchy chorus on top of his one-of-a-kind production, taking the Big Tymers to No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 with the offering.

5. Bring It Back by Lil Wayne

Mannie’s famous intro on "Bring It Back," which featured a diverse cast of characters including animals, is a prime example of his signature production style. This intro set the stage for Lil Wayne's dynamic lyrical delivery. Tha Carter is widely regarded as a Hip Hop classic with "Bring It Back" standing out as one of the best tracks on the project.

6. Go Dj by Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne's "Go DJ" was more than just a Hip Hop anthem; it had layers of musical history. It was the breakthrough single off Tha Carter. Many people might not be aware that the song sampled "Don't U Be Greedy," another excellent beat by Mannie Fresh for U.N.L.V. This added an extra dimension to the song, intertwining Weezy’s modern flair with the roots of New Orleans Hip Hop. Many people consider “Go DJ” to be one of Tunechi’s biggest hits and a pivotal moment in his career.

7. I Got That Fire by Juvenile

Mannie’s production on "I Got That Fire" showcased his ability to create tracks that are both street-savvy and commercially appealing. In the lyrics, Juvenile showed off his bedroom skills for the ladies, transforming the Oscar Mayer brand into something more than just hotdogs at a cookout. With its blend of Southern slang, outrageous attitude and contagious energy, it perfectly conveyed the essence of the Dirty South sound that Mannie helped popularize.

8. #1 Stunna by Big Tymers

In "#1 Stunna," Birdman and Mannie celebrated their lavish lifestyle and status as top players in the industry. The term "stunna" referred to someone who is flashy and extravagant, and the song's lyrics bragged about their money, cars and overall style.

9. Shine by Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne and the Hot Boys dropped off energized verses on "Shine.” The song highlighted the group's chemistry and camaraderie, with each member contributing their signature sound. "Shine" was a single from Lil Wayne's sophomore album, Lights Out. While it did not receive the same level of mainstream recognition as some of his later LPs, it had a major effect on the rap community.

10. Top Back by T.I.

Mannie Fresh continued to make waves in Hip Hop following the Cash Money Millionaire era. T.I.'s "Top Back" from the King album is a prime example of the producer’s lasting influence. The horns that start the song and punctuate its rhythm are just one of the reasons it's so memorable.

The track had such an impact that it inspired an official remix featuring Jeezy and Young Dro. Even Lil Wayne couldn't resist the beat, which inspired him to record a freestyle for his legendary mixtape Da Drought 3.

11. Back That Azz Up by Juvenile

"Back That Azz Up" is an invitation to get on the dance floor before you miss out. Released in 1998 as a single from 400 Degreez, Juvenile and Mannie unleashed a track that revolutionized the way we party. Even in 2024, this anthem elicits the same reaction wherever it is played — people can't help but stop what they’re doing to start twerking. Whether at a party, dinner or driving around, "Back That Azz Up" guarantees a good time and a packed dance floor as soon as the beat drops.

12. Project B**ch by Big Tymers

"Project B**ch" was a raw and unfiltered track where the Big Tymers, Juvenile and Lil Wayne peeled back the layers and revealed their true desires when it came to women. Despite society's facade of wanting a lady with class, Cash Money was honest and told it like it was. The horns, bass and transparent yet provocative lyrics combined to create a perfect storm.

13. Get Your Roll On by Big Tymers

“Get Your Roll On” was the lead single from the Big Tymers album I Got That Work. The hit highlighted Mannie’s signature production style, distinguished by bouncing basslines, catchy melodies and an up-tempo rhythm. The single received widespread success and quickly became one of the Big Tymers' most well-known.

14. Don't Trip by Trina

This collaboration between Lil Wayne and Trina was a highlight from their era together in Hip Hop. As Mannie continued to step out of the realms of Cash Money, the multifaceted producer showcased his versatility and ability to tailor his skills to match the artist's style, resulting in an unforgettable hit.

15. Used 2 by 2 Chainz

2 Chainz teamed up with the hitmaker too. For the “Used 2” video, he paid homage to the Cash Money era on a Mannie beat. The famed rapper channeled Juvenile's flow from "Back That Azz Up" while adding his own Atlanta swag.

16. Big Things Poppin’ (Do It) by T.I.

Mannie received his first and only Grammy nomination for T.I.'s "Big Things Poppin' (Do It)," which was a significant milestone in his career. The song's success went beyond accolades as it reached No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It also peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs chart.

17. Bling Bling by B.G.

B.G.'s "Bling Bling" stands as a hallmark of Southern Hip Hop. This track, released in 1999 as part of B.G.'s album Chopper City in the Ghetto, exemplifies the late-1990s Cash Money Records sound. The bassline and hypnotic melodies cemented its status as one of the Top 5 Mannie Fresh beats ever created.

Lyrically, "Bling Bling" featured B.G. and his Cash Money peers gloating about their newfound wealth and success. The term "bling bling" entered into everyday vocabulary as an alternative description for extravagant displays of affluence thanks in large part to this iconic song.