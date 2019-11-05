Image Image Credit Raymond Boyd / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Hot Boys Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

After spending more than a decade in prison, B.G. has found it hard to get his footing and live life fully on his terms since being released in September 2023. The NOLA lyricist has tapped back into his music roots, but linking up with two of his peers has led the courts to revisit the guidelines of his three-year parole.

Last December, he joined forces with Gucci Mane for their collaborative effort Choppers & Bricks, and last month, days ahead of the Super Bowl, he reunited with Boosie Badazz at a Las Vegas concert for the first time since 2009. Both situations have since been deemed probation violations, as both Gucci and the “Wipe Me Down” artist have been convicted of felonies in the past. A third issue, according to Rolling Stone, was a claim that his February performance was not approved prior to accepting the gig.

As a result, a warrant for his arrest was issued on March 21. He was subsequently arrested in accordance with the transgressions on March 27 and released. He is scheduled to appear before a Louisiana judge, where it will be decided whether his freedom will be revoked. As news of his recent legal troubles surfaced, B.G. offered insight on how he has been coping with the hurdles of rejoining civilization under strict guidelines.

In a cryptic March 29 Instagram post, he shared, “It’s crazy how after paying my debt to society with 12 1/2 years of my life, I come home and still ain’t free. I been doing everything the right way, and it seems like that ain’t enough. I been going [through] it behind the scenes and got a muzzle on for the time being, but I’m confident I’ll come out on top. I always do.”

In a follow-up post shared on Saturday, March 30, he shared images of himself at a concert along with the following message: “It’s never been easy being Geezy, but I’m real, so I make it look that way. I always thrive under pressure and fight harder when my back [is] against the wall. I came too far to give up or lay down; the real gonna keep riding with me, and my haters gonna keep hating on me. I’m here for it all.”

The Hot Boys artist also shared a message of support from Boosie to his Instagram Story. In the video, the fellow “Big Easy” native expressed his frustrations with B.G. being treated unfairly by the justice system for working as a rapper.