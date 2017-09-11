Image Image Credit Brad Barket / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Kanye West Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In the bygone era of the 1990s, when physical LPs lined record store shelves like colorful beacons of musical promise, collecting album art wasn't just a hobby; it was a rite of passage for all Hip Hop heads. Flipping through CD inserts or unfolding vinyl sleeves revealed more than just credits; it unveiled a treasure trove of hidden messages, striking visuals and intimate glimpses into the artist's world.

Each album cover was a portal into a unique universe, inviting fans to immerse themselves in the narrative woven between tracks. From candid photoshoot outtakes to cryptic messages penned by the artists themselves, these covers served as both map and mirror, reflecting the diverse tapestry of Hip Hop culture while also shaping its trajectory. So, let's journey back to some of the most iconic rap album covers of all time.

1. As Nasty As They Wanna Be by 2 Live Crew

As Nasty As They Wanna Be exemplified 2 Live Crew's trademark boldness and controversy. The cover art for this album was a visual statement that perfectly complemented its fearless approach to explicitness, featuring four women in bikinis with hands confidently on their hips and 2 Live Crew members relaxing on the ground, soaking up the beach vibes. This project, released in 1989, shattered boundaries by directly challenging societal norms and censorship.

2. Flesh Of My Flesh, Blood Of My Blood by DMX

The imagery for DMX's Flesh Of My Flesh, Blood Of My Blood was concrete and evocative, capturing the raw intensity of the album. Released in 1998, this sophomore effort from the legendary rapper featured X in a striking pose, shirtless, his body covered in blood, and his hands raised with palms facing upward, as if in a gesture of surrender or supplication. This visual representation was more than a photograph; it was a powerful statement that captured the album's themes of struggle, sacrifice and redemption. It invited listeners to confront the darkness within and find strength in the face of adversity.

3. 400 Degreez by Juvenile

The cover for Juvenile's 400 Degreez was a classic example of New Orleans’ style and culture, featuring a vibrant collage that captured the essence of the pioneer and city he grew up in. The collage's centerpiece was a full-body photo of Juvenile that exuded confidence and swagger. Above him was a larger-than-life image of his face, engulfed in flames, representing his true Hot Boy nature. In terms of impact, 400 Degreez helped to solidify his status as a leading figure in Southern Hip Hop.

4. Graduation by Kanye West

Kanye West's Graduation was a seminal album in Hip Hop history, known for both its groundbreaking music and visually striking album cover. The artwork, created in collaboration with Japanese artist Takashi Murakami, showed a bear -- an iconic symbol associated with Ye -- being launched into the atmosphere after graduating from a fictional college in "Universe City."

The cover perfectly captured the themes of ambition, achievement and transcendence that ran throughout Graduation. The bear, an ongoing element in Ye’s aesthetic universe, represented resilience, determination and the desire for greatness. Beyond its visual impact, the artwork cemented his reputation as a person who was willing to push boundaries and collaborate with visionaries from various artistic disciplines.

5. Doggystyle by Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg's debut album, Doggystyle, was released in 1993 and featured an iconic and instantly recognizable cover that has become synonymous with West Coast Hip Hop culture.

This imagery was heavy on innuendo and double entendre, cleverly referencing both Snoop Dogg's moniker and the album's title. Despite its cartoonish style, the cover art for Doggystyle was controversial when it was released, with critics citing its explicit content. Ultimately, it became a memorable and classic representation of Snoop's distinct persona and the bold aesthetic of the ‘90s West Coast era.

6. The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill by Lauryn Hill

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill cover featured an eye-catching and thought-provoking piece of artwork that perfectly captured the themes and emotions explored throughout the album. The cover displayed Hill's face intricately drawn into the surface of a wooden desk. Her gaze was contemplative and introspective, implying the depth and complexity of her artistic vision.

The subtle shading and detailing of her features gave the image a sense of realism, enticing viewers to explore the emotions reflected in her music. Today, it is an iconic and enduring symbol of Hill's artistic brilliance.

7. The Score by Fugees

Fugees' The Score album cover was a simple but effective representation of the group's collective identity and musical aptitude. Set against a sleek, black backdrop, it featured individual portraits of each member -- Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel -- with stoic and enigmatic expressions. It served as a timeless image of Fugees and the groundbreaking music they produced.

8. Stankonia by Outkast

The Stankonia album cover is a daring and thought-provoking piece of art that captured the duo's innovative approach to music and social commentary. Big Boi and André 3000 stood defiantly against the backdrop of an American flag rendered in bleak black and white, their vibrant, colorful images striking a sharp contrast with the monochrome flag.

This powerful imagery served as a visual metaphor for Outkast's exploration of race, identity and cultural representation. By contrasting their vibrant, dynamic personas with the grayscale flag, the duo questioned traditional notions of patriotism and national identity, inviting viewers to reconsider the meaning of the American experience. The album cover's bold aesthetic and thought-provoking symbolism reflected the eclectic and experimental nature of Stankonia.

9. The Chronic by Dr. Dre

Dr. Dre paid homage to Zig-Zag rolling papers in the artwork for The Chronic. The cover was modeled after the distinctive packaging of the product, which featured recognizable white-and-gold stripes and bold lettering. However, rather than the traditional logo, a confident Dr. Dre was in the center. This clever design choice was an ode to Dr. Dre's relationship with marijuana and his pioneering role in popularizing West Coast Hip Hop, which frequently featured themes of cannabis and laid-back lifestyles.

10. Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version by Ol’ Dirty Bastard

Ol' Dirty Bastard's Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version cover art was as unique and daring as the artist himself. It included a photograph of ODB's food stamp card as a symbol of his unapologetic authenticity and gritty approach to Hip Hop. The aesthetic was a perfect match for ODB's raw energy and unconventional style. It served as a visual representation of the album's rebellious spirit and his refusal to conform to mainstream expectations.

11. Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ by 50 Cent

The artwork for 50 Cent's Get Rich Or Die Tryin' is a memorable and symbolic image that perfectly captured the album's concepts. It showed a shirtless 50 Cent, his muscular physique on display, wearing a Gucci backpack and du-rag with a bullet hole through the glass. The cover art not only illustrated the rapper's rise from the streets to stardom, but it also reflected his personal experience with violence. The bullet hole served as a stark reminder of 50 Cent's own brush with death, as he was shot nine times but survived.

12. To Pimp A Butterfly by Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar's album cover for To Pimp a Butterfly was visually striking and controversial, addressing issues of race, power and social justice. The cover presented a group of Black men standing triumphantly in front of the White House. In front of them was a judge with Xs over his eyes, possibly symbolizing his death or defeat. The album cover served as a visual manifesto for the LP's investigation into race, culture and the complexities of the human experience.

13. Ready To Die by The Notorious B.I.G.

The artwork for The Notorious B.I.G.'s Ready to Die is an iconic and memorable image that has come to symbolize the album's legacy in Hip Hop. The cover, which featured a photograph of an afro-clad baby in a diaper against a white background, captured the innocence and vulnerability of infancy in contrast to the harsh realities of street life.

Its minimalist design and bold imagery perfectly complemented Biggie's raw and introspective lyrics, which explored themes of poverty, crime and attaining success. It has since become one of the most recognizable and enduring symbols of East Coast Hip Hop, cementing The Notorious B.I.G.'s legacy as one of the greatest storytellers of all time.

14. Tha Block Is Hot by Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne's major label debut studio album, Tha Block Is Hot, carried a striking visual that conveyed the essence of his upbringing and environment. Weezy stood shirtless in the center of the cover, wearing a bandana and boxers with the American flag, which symbolized both his patriotism and connection to street culture. Behind him, a scene unfolded with police cars, officers and helicopters. The contrast of Lil Wayne's defiant stance against the backdrop of police presence emphasized themes of resistance, resilience and survival.

15. Word Of Mouf by Ludacris

Ludacris' Word Of Mouf album artwork was a dynamic, animated portrait of the artist. Luda had a large afro with his mouth open as he exuded energy and confidence with money in his hand and a teeth-baring dog beside him. The imagery reflected Ludacris' larger-than-life persona and penchant for flamboyant and humorous visuals. The animated style gave the cover a playful and energetic vibe like the songs within the LP.

16. Hard Core by Lil’ Kim

Lil' Kim's Hard Core album cover is iconic in Hip Hop and pop culture. This debut LP, released in 1996, anchored Lil' Kim's status as a pioneer in the male-dominated genre. The cover art itself was a bold statement featuring her dressed in a provocative outfit. The scene displayed the emcee’s opulence with delicate roses as a backdrop and a glistening bottle of champagne. The combination of urban grit and lavish indulgence perfectly captured Kim's multifaceted personality. The Hard Core album cover honored the living legend’s fearless artistry and enduring influence.

17. Illmatic by Nas

The cover for Nas' debut studio album, Illmatic, featured an eye-catching photograph of him as a young boy against the backdrop of the Queensbridge housing projects in New York. The profound and evocative image captured the essence of the LP’s themes and lyrics, as Nas gave fans an audible journey into his life. The LP was released in 1994 and is widely regarded as one of the greatest Hip Hop albums of all time, with the cover art playing a significant role in its classic status.

18. Reasonable Doubt by JAY-Z

In 1996, JAY-Z dropped his debut album, Reasonable Doubt. Arguably the best project of his career, the classic LP featured a portrait of Hov in his most eloquent boss attire. With a cigar in hand, the soon-to-be music mogul exuded a confidence that pulled fans in immediately. Anytime you come across JAY tipping his hat on the Reasonable Doubt cover, it transports you to a time when Hov was at his hungriest and most lethal lyrically.