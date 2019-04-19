Image Image Credit Screenshot from Nas’ “I Love This Feeling” video Image Alt Nas Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Rap luminary Nas has been a force to be reckoned with since his debut album, Illmatic, hit the scene in 1994. Fast forward to today, and Nas is showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, he's revved up his creative engine with the same fervor and intensity. This sentiment was perfectly encapsulated in his latest visual for "I Love This Feeling," where Nas took viewers on a vivid journey through his world.

The clip, which was released on Friday (March 22), served as a testament to Nas' enduring presence in the Hip Hop landscape. From the opening frames, where he effortlessly maneuvered a sleek Mercedes-Benz, to the moments he spent imparting wisdom in a classroom setting, Nas commanded attention with every scene. The Leff-directed offering was a captivating narrative that mirrored the introspective lyrics found on the song itself.

"A ghetto symphony, I'm Chief Keef Cozart mixed with Mozart, it's ill when you get bags for your own art/ million-dollar sync for Al Jarreau of rap, but they ain't understand it when it dropped, yo, how cold is that?/ They askin' if I'm ever gon' be over rap, but I left a few times, just never told you that..."

"I Love This Feeling" was taken from Magic 3, Nas' sixth joint release with producer Hit-Boy. In the first episode of the duo's "The Final Act" series, the Queensbridge legend spoke on their close relationship. "For me, there's an emotional moment because to complete something beyond what you thought you were even working on... We didn't know we'd do six albums," Nas stated. "So to be at this point, it's satisfying, it's gratifying, it's a feeling of accomplishment on another level for myself as an emcee, and I'm lucky enough to work with some of the greatest producers in the world."

Press play on "I Love This Feeling" below.