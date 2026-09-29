Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images and Megan Briggs / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards held at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York and Klay Thompson #11 of the Miami Heat speaks to the media during an introductory press conference at Kaseya Center on August 25, 2026 in Miami, Florida Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Megan Thee Stallion told Marie Claire that she is not thinking about romance after her breakup with Klay Thompson.

She said she was still in shock, had felt “in a panic 24/7,” and was allowing herself to process every feeling.

Megan announced in April that she and Thompson split due to alleged infidelity on his part.

Megan Thee Stallion isn’t exactly in a “LOVER GIRL” state of mind, at least not while coming off her breakup with Klay Thompson. On Tuesday (Sept. 29), in her Marie Claire cover story, the Grammy-winning rapper shared that dating is the last thing on her mind as she processes “all the feelings” surrounding the end of their relationship.

When asked by the publication’s Brittany Spanos how she’s thinking about love these days, the Houston Hottie responded, “I’m not thinking about anything romantic. I’m definitely not thinking about no damn relationship.” It’s almost the polar opposite of the Traumazine artist we saw earlier this year, who, in April, announced that she and the NBA star were no longer together after his alleged infidelity.

Rather than trying to skip over the heartbreak — or give any attention to the men who come circling back once they see her “lookin' good,” as she recently rapped on “Tina Tuesday Freestyle” — Megan says she’s allowing herself to sit with the good, bad, and ugly that come with ending things with someone she once cared about.

“I’m not pretending I’m 100 percent okay,” she shared. “I ain’t never been through nothing like that in my whole life. I’ve never, ever, ever been in a relationship like that, ever,” the musician further explained, adding that she won't be entertaining anyone new “for a long time.”

Megan Thee Stallion says she was in “a panic 24/7” before the breakup with Klay Thompson

“It was so abrupt. I’m in shock still,” she continued, a little more than five months after revealing their split on social media. In hindsight, though, the breakup may have been for the best, with the “HISS” hitmaker admitting she was in “a panic all the time.”

“I feel like that’s what I was in, constantly on edge. My nervous system needed to calm down. I feel like I was in a panic 24/7,” Megan recalled. “I’m still not eating all the way right. I’m feeling all the feelings. I’m not trying to take no shortcuts.”

She and Thompson made their relationship public last July, and for quite a while, we really thought they’d end up living happily ever after. After all, Megan cooked for the Miami Heat player’s family on Thanksgiving, the two went on a few golf dates, worked out together, and at one point, even hinted that they were moving in together.

If nothing else, Megan walked away from the relationship knowing to trust her intuition. “Sometimes I be knowing in my gut and in my heart, then you give so much benefit of the doubt,” she told Marie Claire. “The gut is always right. Listen.”

Will Megan Thee Stallion address her Klay Thompson breakup on ‘ACT III’?

Image Image Credit Raymond Hall / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson are seen on July 16, 2025 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Megan’s breakup will no doubt provide plenty of inspiration for any single anthems that end up on ACT III, which we’re hoping arrives before the year is over. Marie Claire notably pointed to a music snippet from June where she dished out bars like, “All that wifey s**t is dead / Put that s**t to bed.” Only time will tell whether that track — along with “Whenever” and “LOVER GIRL” — makes it onto the final project.

Either way, we’re more than excited to give the album a listen when it arrives and looking forward to seeing the Good News creator bounce back like she always does. Until then, listen to "Tina Tuesday Freestyle" below.