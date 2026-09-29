Image Image Credit Arturo Holmes / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion performs at Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 20, 2025 in Indio, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Megan Thee Stallion dropped her new “Tina Tuesday Freestyle,” rapping over Mike Jones’ Houston classic “Still Tippin’.”

Megan says ACT III will find her experimenting with her voice and trying sounds outside her comfort zone.

The Houston rapper will perform at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show alongside KATSEYE, Megan Moroney, and Tate McRae.

If 2026 has proven anything, it’s that Megan Thee Stallion is undefeated on and off the mic. On Tuesday (Sept. 29), the Hot Girl Coach released her “Tina Tuesday Freestyle,” which found her lyrically skating over a sample of Mike Jones’ Houston anthem “Still Tippin’.”

“I don't gotta settle, I'm a motherf**kin’ native / Look too good, AI couldn’t generate it,” she raps over the Buddah Bless-produced instrumental. “Huh, why is that every b**ch hate me got a lil' look to ’em? / Stalk all the contents, send a book to 'em / Want another shoe size, put the foot to 'em.”

If you’ve ever read our roundup of Megan’s best freestyle moments — or checked out some of her #MeganMonday freestyles — you’ll know our girl is a beast when it comes to flipping the classics. Watch the accompanying video for “Tina Tuesday Freestyle” below.

Megan Thee Stallion teases a different sound on her upcoming album, ‘ACT III’

“Tina Tuesday Freestyle” is another exciting taste of what we can look forward to hearing on the Grammy-winning musician’s upcoming album, ACT III, which she promises is on the way soon. Speaking to Marie Claire, Megan teased that she’d be stretching her voice in a few new directions, hopefully carrying over some of the experimentation we heard on 2024’s MEGAN: ACT II, where she dabbled in heavy metal and linked with Flo Milli for the Ciara-sampling “Roc Steady.”

“It was a little bit out of my comfort zone to try my voice in a different way or over a different kind of beat,” Megan told the publication of the “thick-a** accent” she took for a test drive on ACT III. “I was a little shy this go-round, but everybody has been so supportive in hyping me up. I feel like the hotties are gonna appreciate this.” The “Body” artist also hinted that fans can expect plenty more “hot-girl s**t” and good energy, if nothing else: “No matter what’s going on, I definitely always pick myself up.”

Megan Thee Stallion joins KATSEYE and more at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Of course, with anything Megan does, she does it big. Earlier Tuesday (Sept. 29), the rapper announced that she’ll be performing at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, joining an already formidable lineup that includes KATSEYE, Megan Moroney, and Tate McRae.

“HOTTIES, MY DREAM HAS FINALLY COME TRUE!!!! I’M IN THEE VICTORIA’S SECRET FASHION SHOWWWW,” Meg wrote on X. “TUNE IN OCT. 18 TO SEE ME GET MY WINGSSS.” Take a look at her post below.