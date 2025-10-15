Rihanna performs during the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Avenue Armory on November 7, 2012, in New York City.
Usher performs at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Fontainebleau on November 15, 2008, in Miami Beach, Florida.
Justin Bieber performs during the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Avenue Armory on November 7, 2012, in New York City.
The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has long been one of fashion’s most talked-about events, not just for the lingerie and wings, but also for the musical acts that bring the runway to life. What started in 1995 inside New York’s Plaza Hotel has evolved into a global spectacle that merges music, fashion, and culture all in one night.
The show’s mix of top models and chart-topping artists quickly made it a television event that everyone wanted to be part of. When Mary J. Blige became one of the first musical guests in 2001, it signaled that music would play a major role in the show’s identity moving forward. From there, stars like Destiny’s Child, Usher, and Rihanna kept raising the bar, creating moments that were just as memorable as the fashion itself.
After taking a break in 2019, Victoria’s Secret returned with a bang in 2024. Tyla brought her Afropop sound to the stage,” while Tyra Banks made a major comeback nearly two decades after her final walk. Then in 2025, WNBA star Angel Reese was announced as the brand’s first professional athlete to walk the runway, a milestone that pushed the franchise into a new era. That same year, Missy Elliott was named one of the show’s headliners, continuing Victoria’s Secret’s tradition of pairing powerhouse women in fashion with equally powerful performers.
Below are 17 Hip Hop and R&B artists who’ve helped make the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show an unforgettable part of music and fashion history.
1. Mary J. Blige
In 2001, the show was televised for the first time in New York, and Mary J. Blige was among the first musical guests. She helped elevate the show from fashion spectacle to cultural event, bringing her soulful voice to the runway. She also returned to the stage in 2003.
2. Destiny’s Child
In 2002, Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams took the stage in coordinated gold looks, singing a holiday-themed number, “8 Days of Christmas.” Their performance added a star power boost during the show’s early televised years.
3. Eve
When Blige returned in 2003, she was joined by Eve to perform their single “Not Today,” bringing her Hip Hop energy to the Victoria’s Secret stage.
4. Justin Timberlake
Justin Timberlake brought his iconic pop and R&B style to the show in 2006. His presence helped bridge fashion and mainstream pop music at a time when musical guests became expected.
5. Will.i.am
In 2007, will.i.am stepped in for Kanye West, who had to cancel following the death of his mother, and performed “I Got It From My Mama.”
6. Usher
Usher appeared in the 2008 show, which was filmed in Miami, performing hits like “What’s Your Name” and “Yeah!” The singer’s stage presence meshed well with the runway flow.
7. Black Eyed Peas
Will.i.am returned to the Victoria’s Secret stage in 2009, this time with Fergie and the rest of the Black Eyed Peas. Together, they brought their dance-pop energy to the runway, turning the show into a high-tech, crowd-moving performance.
8. Akon
In 2010, Akon delivered a set that included his song “Angel,” matching the brand’s angel motif.
9. Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj brought her bold energy in 2011 during the PINK segment, performing “Super Bass” while rocking her signature pink wig look. She added a theatrical flair to the show.
10. JAY-Z and Kanye West
In 2011, Kanye West finally hit the Victoria’s Secret stage with a performance of “Stronger.” The crowd also got a surprise when JAY-Z joined him for their hit “Ni**as in Paris.” The two had just performed together the night before at Madison Square Garden for their “Watch the Throne Tour.”
11. Rihanna
In 2012, Rihanna took over the New York stage with performances of “Diamonds” and “Phresh Out the Runway.” It was one of the show’s standout moments during its peak era. And in true Rihanna fashion, she wrapped her set with a fierce catwalk of her own, matching the models step for step.
12. Justin Bieber
Without Nicki Minaj there to rap her verse, Justin Bieber took the Victoria’s Secret stage solo to perform their collaboration “Beauty and a Beat.” He also sang “As Long as You Love Me,” his hit with Big Sean. It was peak Bieber Fever, so you know everyone watching at home wished they were in the audience.
13. Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars has performed at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show twice — first in 2012 in New York, where he sang “Locked Out of Heaven,” and again in 2016 in Paris with “24K Magic.” Both times, his voice delivered.
14. The Weeknd
The Weeknd first performed in 2015, singing “Can’t Feel My Face” and “In the Night.” He returned the following year in Paris with “Starboy,” bringing his moody R&B sound and signature cool to the runway two years in a row.
15. Tyla
After a six-year break, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show made its comeback in 2024, and Tyla helped mark the moment dressed in wings and sparkling lingerie. She performed her hits “PUSH 2 START” and “Water,” bringing her signature Amapiano sound and a wave of South African energy to the runway.
16. Missy Elliott
Missy Elliott was announced as one of the headliners for the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Her addition continues the show’s tradition of spotlighting powerhouse women in music. Fans knew she’d bring her signature creativity, blending Hip Hop, visuals, choreography, and stagecraft, to make her mark on the runway stage.