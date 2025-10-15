Image Image Credit Randy Brooke / Contributor via Getty Images, John Parra / Contributor, and Randy Brooke / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna performs during the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Avenue Armory on November 7, 2012, in New York City. Usher performs at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Fontainebleau on November 15, 2008, in Miami Beach, Florida. Justin Bieber performs during the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Avenue Armory on November 7, 2012, in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has long been one of fashion’s most talked-about events, not just for the lingerie and wings, but also for the musical acts that bring the runway to life. What started in 1995 inside New York’s Plaza Hotel has evolved into a global spectacle that merges music, fashion, and culture all in one night.

The show’s mix of top models and chart-topping artists quickly made it a television event that everyone wanted to be part of. When Mary J. Blige became one of the first musical guests in 2001, it signaled that music would play a major role in the show’s identity moving forward. From there, stars like Destiny’s Child, Usher, and Rihanna kept raising the bar, creating moments that were just as memorable as the fashion itself.

After taking a break in 2019, Victoria’s Secret returned with a bang in 2024. Tyla brought her Afropop sound to the stage,” while Tyra Banks made a major comeback nearly two decades after her final walk. Then in 2025, WNBA star Angel Reese was announced as the brand’s first professional athlete to walk the runway, a milestone that pushed the franchise into a new era. That same year, Missy Elliott was named one of the show’s headliners, continuing Victoria’s Secret’s tradition of pairing powerhouse women in fashion with equally powerful performers.

Below are 17 Hip Hop and R&B artists who’ve helped make the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show an unforgettable part of music and fashion history.

1. Mary J. Blige

Image Image Credit KMazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mary J. Blige performs during The 7th Annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Stage at Bryant Park in New York City, New York, United States. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

In 2001, the show was televised for the first time in New York, and Mary J. Blige was among the first musical guests. She helped elevate the show from fashion spectacle to cultural event, bringing her soulful voice to the runway. She also returned to the stage in 2003.

2. Destiny’s Child

Image Image Credit TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Destiny's Child perform during the Victoria's Secret 8th Annual Fashion show in New York 14 November 2002. AFP PHOTO/Timothy A. CLARY Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

In 2002, Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams took the stage in coordinated gold looks, singing a holiday-themed number, “8 Days of Christmas.” Their performance added a star power boost during the show’s early televised years.

3. Eve

Image Image Credit KMazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mary J. Blige and Eve during 9th Annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Runway at The New York State Armory in New York City, New York, United States. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

When Blige returned in 2003, she was joined by Eve to perform their single “Not Today,” bringing her Hip Hop energy to the Victoria’s Secret stage.

4. Justin Timberlake

Image Image Credit KMazur / Contributor via Getty Image Alt Gisele Bundchen and Justin Timberlake Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Justin Timberlake brought his iconic pop and R&B style to the show in 2006. His presence helped bridge fashion and mainstream pop music at a time when musical guests became expected.

5. Will.i.am

Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Musician will.i.am during the 12th Annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Kodak Theater on November 15, 2007 in Los Angeles. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

In 2007, will.i.am stepped in for Kanye West, who had to cancel following the death of his mother, and performed “I Got It From My Mama.”

6. Usher

Image Image Credit Heidi Klum walks on stage with Usher during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach November 15, 2008. Image Alt TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Staff via Getty Images Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Usher appeared in the 2008 show, which was filmed in Miami, performing hits like “What’s Your Name” and “Yeah!” The singer’s stage presence meshed well with the runway flow.

7. Black Eyed Peas

Image Image Credit George Napolitano / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt The Black Eyed Peas perform at the Victoria's Secret fashion show at The Armory on November 19, 2009 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Will.i.am returned to the Victoria’s Secret stage in 2009, this time with Fergie and the rest of the Black Eyed Peas. Together, they brought their dance-pop energy to the runway, turning the show into a high-tech, crowd-moving performance.

8. Akon

Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Musician Akon performs during the 2010 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Avenue Armory on November 10, 2010 in New York City. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

In 2010, Akon delivered a set that included his song “Angel,” matching the brand’s angel motif.

9. Nicki Minaj

Image Image Credit Randy Brooke / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt NOVEMBER 09: Nicki Minaj performs during the 2011 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Avenue Armory on November 9, 2011 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Nicki Minaj brought her bold energy in 2011 during the PINK segment, performing “Super Bass” while rocking her signature pink wig look. She added a theatrical flair to the show.

10. JAY-Z and Kanye West

Image Image Credit Kevin Kane / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kanye West (L) and Jay-Z performs during the 2011 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Avenue Armory on November 9, 2011 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In 2011, Kanye West finally hit the Victoria’s Secret stage with a performance of “Stronger.” The crowd also got a surprise when JAY-Z joined him for their hit “Ni**as in Paris.” The two had just performed together the night before at Madison Square Garden for their “Watch the Throne Tour.”

11. Rihanna

Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Singer Rihanna performs during the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Avenue Armory on November 7, 2012 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

In 2012, Rihanna took over the New York stage with performances of “Diamonds” and “Phresh Out the Runway.” It was one of the show’s standout moments during its peak era. And in true Rihanna fashion, she wrapped her set with a fierce catwalk of her own, matching the models step for step.

12. Justin Bieber

Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Justin Bieber performs during the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Avenue Armory on November 7, 2012 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Without Nicki Minaj there to rap her verse, Justin Bieber took the Victoria’s Secret stage solo to perform their collaboration “Beauty and a Beat.” He also sang “As Long as You Love Me,” his hit with Big Sean. It was peak Bieber Fever, so you know everyone watching at home wished they were in the audience.

13. Bruno Mars

Image Image Credit Michael Stewart / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Musician Bruno Mars (R) performs while model Lily Aldridge walks the runway during the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Avenue Armory on November 7, 2012 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Bruno Mars has performed at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show twice — first in 2012 in New York, where he sang “Locked Out of Heaven,” and again in 2016 in Paris with “24K Magic.” Both times, his voice delivered.

14. The Weeknd

Image Image Credit Presley Ann / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt The Weeknd performs on the runway at 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show at Le Grand Palais on November 30, 2016 in Paris, France. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

The Weeknd first performed in 2015, singing “Can’t Feel My Face” and “In the Night.” He returned the following year in Paris with “Starboy,” bringing his moody R&B sound and signature cool to the runway two years in a row.

15. Tyla

Image Image Credit Masato Onoda / WWD / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyla performs at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show held at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on October 15, 2024 in New York, New York. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

After a six-year break, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show made its comeback in 2024, and Tyla helped mark the moment dressed in wings and sparkling lingerie. She performed her hits “PUSH 2 START” and “Water,” bringing her signature Amapiano sound and a wave of South African energy to the runway.

16. Missy Elliott

Missy Elliott was announced as one of the headliners for the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Her addition continues the show’s tradition of spotlighting powerhouse women in music. Fans knew she’d bring her signature creativity, blending Hip Hop, visuals, choreography, and stagecraft, to make her mark on the runway stage.