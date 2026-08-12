Image Image Credit Arturo Holmes / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion performs at Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 20, 2025 in Indio, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Megan Thee Stallion appeared with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson on the "IMO" podcast, addressing her next album and creative approach.

She discussed the evolution of her Tina Snow persona and hinted at previously anticipated collaborations on her ACT III project.

Megan described taking a more patient, deliberate approach for this album, marking a new direction in her creative work.

The Hotties have a lot — and we really mean a lot — to look forward to when it comes to Megan Thee Stallion’s ACT III. On Wednesday (Aug. 12), the Houston rapper joined Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson on “IMO,” where she gave an exciting update on the third installment of her self-titled album series.

About an hour into their sit-down, during which Megan also discussed trademarking Hot Girl Summer, owning her music, and making her Broadway debut, Robinson asked about ACT III. The “HISS” artist said the title is still a work in progress but, above all else, she’s intent on giving Tina Snow the spotlight all to herself.

“I think giving her a proper rollout, a proper title, [and] a reintroduction to Hotties that may not have been with me since 2017, 2018. I think that this is gonna be a new experience for them,” Megan explained. “Tina is grown now, babe. She has been through lots of life since y’all heard from her last.”

What Megan Thee Stallion revealed about the collaborations and recording process behind ‘ACT III’

“I have so many collaborations that I feel like the Hotties have been asking me for, from niche collaborations to just personal interest amongst me and the Hotties,” she continued, adding that fans can expect “collaborations that’s overdue, collaborations that [will] shock the people, like really gag [them].” So, yes, we’re crossing our fingers for that long-rumored Doja Cat reunion and, with any luck, tracks with Doechii and Monaleo.

Regardless of who ultimately makes the cut, the upcoming LP sounds like it will benefit from a level of patience she hasn’t afforded herself in years. “ACT III is going to be one of my favorite projects I ever put out because I definitely took my time with this one,” she shared. “I feel like there was a portion of life where I was so super busy… I was in a rush to everything. I was like, ‘Dang, I gotta hurry up and record these songs.’”

Image Image Credit Savion Washington / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

“For ACT III, I went home, and I was like, ‘Nobody bother me. I gotta finish my album,’” she added. “So, this has been the most organized and the most calm I’ve been making music in a while.” Obama jokingly pointed out that Megan hasn’t exactly been taking it easy either, considering she wrapped up “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” in April.

What we know about ‘MEGAN: ACT III’ so far

MEGAN: ACT III has actually been in the works for quite some time, with the Grammy-winning musician first teasing the project toward the tail end of 2024. Then, on Monday (Aug. 10), she shared a series of photos, one of which featured “I’M BACK” emblazoned across her back in all caps.

While it’s definitely too soon to say what we can expect from the project, there’s a strong chance that 2025’s “Whenever” and the Total-sampling “LOVER GIRL” could end up on the full-length release. Either way, we couldn’t be more excited to hear what she has in the vault, especially after hearing her jump on remixes for Juvenile’s “B.B.B.” and BossMan Dlow’s “Motion Party.”