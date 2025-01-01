Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Megan Thee Stallion has been cooking up a new project during her social media hiatus. She has been laying relatively low since 2024, as evidenced by her Instagram grid that only showcases a few candid moments and promo posts from this year. Nonetheless, that drought is coming to an end. The “Bigger in Texas” rapper eased back into the digital space during an impromptu live chat with the Hotties on Friday (March 21), where she shed a bit of insight on her next body of work.

“Y’all know I don’t give away too much stuff about my music, but [Megan:] Act III is being made,” she said during the TikTok livestream. “I’m really just trying to figure out who I want to do features with at this point in life. Like, I only want to do features with people that I feel like either: One, I haven’t done a feature with yet and two, that I listen to on my own time, like, people that I actually like f**k with. So, Act III [is] gonna be fire,” added the venom-spitting “HISS” lyricist.

She unleashed MEGAN: ACT II on Oct. 25, a deluxe version of her eponymous third studio album that offered 13 unheard tracks from one of H-Town’s finest. Guest features included BIG K.R.I.T., Buddah Bless, Victoria Monét, UGK, Yuki Chiba, Kyle Richh, RM of BTS, Sprintbox, TWICE and Flo Milli. Her previous collaborators include the likes of Beyoncé, SZA, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Young Thug and Cardi B, just to name a few.

Everyone is clocking Doechii’s heat, including Megan

“I love Doechii. I do wanna do a song with Doechii. That is on my list. That’s on my album wish list, but I really have no song [for her] right now,” said the superstar when fans suggested the Alligator Bites Never Heal artist as an ideal lyrical partner. The only obstacle is finding the right production for the two ladies.

“I feel like Doechii would be the type of person that you would have to be, like, in the studio to make a song with. Like, I would like to hear, a beat that she would like to rap over. And also, I’m challenging myself to rap over beats that I would not normally rap over without losing myself,” added Megan.

Megan is fully locked in for what will likely be another big year in her career

For starters, in a few short weeks she will be among the lengthy list of hitmakers who will set the stage ablaze for Coachella 2025. But the desert performance is hardly all that she has in the works. “I’m bout to come out with a song and a video. I gotta go shoot the video first, and we [are] in the middle of rehearsals for Megchella. So, I really hope y’all ready for Megchella,” she said. It’s safe to say, there is no doubting that Megan is leveling up for this next era.