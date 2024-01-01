Image Image Credit TheStewartofNY / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Friday (Oct. 25), Megan Thee Stallion unveiled MEGAN: ACT II, the deluxe reissue of MEGAN. The upgraded edition boasts 13 additional tracks and new collaborations with the likes of Flo Milli, BTS' RM, Twice and Spiritbox.

Accompanying the reissue was a visual for “Bigger in Texas,” which was produced by Bankroll Got It, Shawn “Source” Jarrett, Truckee Street and Han Yang Kingsley Wang. In the clip, which Megan co-directed with Julian Klincewicz, the artist rides around in a custom-made slab while rapping about her hometown. “E'rrythang bigger in Texas, ain't no injections, we at the pole, no elections/ B**ch, don't come around me tryna pass out drugs, h**, I ain't poppin' no Teslas,” she stated on the infectious offering.

The original iteration of MEGAN dropped back in June with contributions from Big K.R.I.T., Victoria Monét, GloRilla, Yuki Chiba, UGK and more. The project scored a No. 3 entry on the Billboard 200 with 64,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold. Its biggest single to date, “HISS,” topped the Billboard Hot 100 and earned a platinum certification.

In support of Megan's third studio LP, fans were treated to the “Hot Girl Summer Tour,” which kicked off in May and traveled throughout the United States and Europe.

In an interview with Billboard, the XXL Freshman alum spoke on maintaining the essence of Hip Hop. "I really like to rap. Where I come from, people are really freestyling," she told the publication. "What I come from is hardcore rap, Southern rap. The one thing in my life that I knew I was really good at was rapping. I don’t ever want to get away from that. I don’t ever want to play with it. I don’t ever want people to think I don’t take it seriously. I’ll be the rapper that is good for a bunch of verses and freestyles because that’s what I like to do."