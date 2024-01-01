Image Image Credit Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Megan Thee Stallion is about to embark on a new chapter of her metamorphosis as an independent artist, months after the release of her self-titled album. In a video teasing that more music is to come, she implored fans to stay tuned for act two.

The Friday (Sept. 13) post shared on Twitter and Instagram showed the Houston Hottie in a white bodysuit as butterfly wings opened from behind her. “OKAAAAAAY, my sista ain’t letting’ up off the gas!” excitedly wrote a fan in the comments. A second follower asked if the second act was a deluxe album, while a third wondered if the teaser was “part 2 of an album and a second tour.” However, the “Mamushi” artist has yet to provide details of all that she has in store.

The continuance of transformation as a theme was first put in place as an integral part of the rollout for this year’s project, her first since severing ties with former label 1501 Certified Entertainment in 2023.

Artwork for the project featured images of Megan emerging from an egg as well as her shedding the exterior of a past persona, much like a snake. The slithering reptiles have also appeared in the video for “Cobra” and seemingly influenced the name of her song “HISS.” Also shown in the photos was an image of Megan appearing to emerge from a cocoon, a nod to what fans now know to be “Act Two.”

Hotties got their first hint at a multi-part project last October when the promotional images for her third studio album were shared as “Act One.” This summer, the 28-year-old rapper wrapped a stellar arena tour aptly named the “Hot Girl Summer Tour,” featuring GloRilla as a supporting act.

“I feel like I’ve never been able to be outside, doing my own thing during the summer, like, since 2019,” said Megan in January, when she announced her plans to hit the road in support of the latest album. She also previously spoke about the symbolism of the track “Cobra” representing her new era as an artist.

“I really wanted to show the rebirth of Megan and set that tone with the song and the video,” she told PEOPLE of the lead single, adding, “I’m so happy that the message resonated with so many people. I really appreciated all the encouraging messages after the song dropped. Life is all about growth and evolution, so I loved having the chance to share a new side of myself with the Hotties.”