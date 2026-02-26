Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion onstage at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards held at UBS Arena September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Is there anything Megan Thee Stallion can’t do? Considering the Houston Hottie just announced she'll be making her Broadway debut in the musical Moulin Rouge!, we’ll confidently say no.

On Thursday (Feb. 26), the Grammy-winning musician revealed she’ll step into the role of nightclub impresario Zidler — becoming the first female-identifying performer to play the part — beginning March 24. Producer Carmen Pavlovic also confirmed the show’s score will feature a “hint of music from her own iconic catalogue.” Megan’s eight-week stint is scheduled to wrap up on May 17, with Moulin Rouge! closing out its Broadway run in July.

“Stepping onto the Broadway stage and joining the Moulin Rouge! The Musical team is an absolute honor,” Megan shared in a press statement. “I’ve always believed in pushing myself creatively, and theater is definitely a new opportunity that I’m excited to embrace.”

“Broadway demands a different level of discipline, preparation, and storytelling, but I’m up for the challenge and can’t wait for the Hotties to see a new side of me,” she added. Pavlovic described her addition to the cast as a “farewell gift to Broadway audiences” and one of the musical’s “biggest announcements” so far.

A look back at Megan Thee Stallion’s impressive entertainment résumé

As mentioned earlier, Moulin Rouge! marks Megan’s Broadway debut, but as the Hotties know well, acting isn’t new territory for her. She’s made cameos in “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” and “P-Valley,” followed by bringing Gloria to life in the comically colorful D**ks: The Musical. On the voice-acting front, the Houston native also lent her voice to Netflix’s “Big Mouth.”

And as exciting as it is to imagine Megan taking on Zidler, there’s even more to look forward to. As REVOLT previously reported, she’s set to appear as Denise in NBC’s “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins,” which debuted its first episode on Monday (Feb. 23). Just a few weeks ago, Megan also dropped an exciting update about her upcoming Prime Video anime project.

The “Savage” hitmaker shared a sneak peek from a voice-recording session with “The Boondocks” mastermind Carl Jones. Though there’s still no exact release date, Megan is clearly staying booked and busy as we await ACT III.