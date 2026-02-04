Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images and Bruce Glikas / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion attends Megan Thee Stallion's Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala at Gotham Hall on July 16, 2025 in New York City. Daniel Radcliffe poses during the NYC screening for the film "Merrily We Roll Along," based on the Broadway musical by Stephen Sondheim, at The Hudson Theatre on December 1, 2025 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Megan Thee Stallion appears in NBC’s “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Tracy Morgan.

The sitcom follows a disgraced NFL star, played by Morgan, trying to rebuild his image through a documentary.

Megan’s growing acting portfolio includes roles in “P-Valley,” "“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” and Dicks: The Musical.

Megan Thee Stallion is set to guest star on NBC’s upcoming sitcom “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” as a love interest opposite Daniel Radcliffe — and we promise, you’re not more excited than we were when we heard the news. Yes, that means Meg and Harry Potter are officially sharing the screen, alongside Tracy Morgan, who leads the series.

According to Billboard, the rapper will play Denise, a recently divorced mom who sparks a flirtatious relationship with Radcliffe’s character. If your inner blerd just gasped, you’re not alone.

The series centers on Reggie Dinkins, a disgraced former NFL star played by Morgan, who is determined to clean up his public image. His plan? A documentary led by award-winning filmmaker Arthur Tobin, played by Radcliffe. As cameras roll, Dinkins is forced to confront past mistakes, strained relationships, and the version of himself he’s been avoiding. Along the way, the show digs into redemption, ego, and the messy process of owning your story. See trailer below:

The cast also includes Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way, and Jalyn Hall, making this one of NBC’s more stacked comedy lineups. NBC will give “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” a special one-hour premiere event on Monday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. ET, before settling into its regular Monday 8:30 p.m. slot beginning March 2. So yes, clear your schedule. The series will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock for anyone who needs to catch up.

This role is another reminder that Megan’s been quietly building a solid acting résumé. Fans have already seen her pop up in “P-Valley,” “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” Dicks: The Musical, the Mean Girls musical remake, and more. Add this NBC sitcom to the list, and it’s clear she’s not just dabbling, she’s committing.

Megan Thee Stallion and her French bulldog 4oe star in Westminster Dog Show ad

Outside of TV, Megan recently shared the spotlight with her French bulldog, 4oe, in a playful ad for the Westminster Dog Show. The campaign leaned into humor and confidence, with the Houston native narrating her pup’s runway-ready moment and encouraging him to “strike a pose.” It’s another example of how Megan continues to expand her brand beyond music, blending humor, business, and personality — whether she’s on a sitcom set or cheering on her four-legged co-star.