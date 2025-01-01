Image Image Credit JC Olivera / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Shannon Thornton Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Shannon Thornton has graced our screens on many occasions in shows like “Inventing Anna,” “Power” and “Dynasty,” but she tapped into a different audience with her role as Miss Mississippi on “P-Valley.” Her character is familiar to every Black woman — even more to victims or witnesses to domestic violence and exotic dancers or the relatives of one — and that’s what makes her role special.

Last season, we watched Keyshawn Harris rise, finally stepping into the life she’s dreamed of, only to be reminded of how quickly it can all come crashing down. After her failed attempt to escape her abuser, we were left wondering: Is Miss Mississippi going to jail for Derrick’s child abuse? And most importantly… WHERE IS SEASON 3?!

If you’ve been on the edge of your seat waiting for answers, you fortunately won’t have to wait much longer. In an exclusive conversation with REVOLT at the Number One on the Call Sheet premiere, Thornton gave us some hope.

“We filmed ‘P-Valley’ for like seven months, I just got back from Atlanta a few months ago. We're in post-production right now and I hope it's out soon,” she said. It’s not an exact date like we’d hoped, but at least we know filming is done and “P-Valley” is officially on its way back to our screens. And if the rumors are true, this season is about to be the best one yet. The award-winning actress said it herself: “Season 3 is so good! Every season we seem to top the last, and this season is so so so so good. I cannot wait for it to come out.”

If what Thornton says is true, Season 3 is about to shake the valley up like never before. Get your dollars ready because we’re almost back at The Pynk!

Check out the official trailer for Number One on the Call Sheet, out on March 28, below.