The “Power” universe has given us a decade of iconic characters that permeate throughout the culture. In the beginning, where Ghost and Tommy had the wash n’ fold humming, a young Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) had the game running through his veins. As the original “Power” series (2014-2020) gave way to “Power Book II: Ghost,” Tariq grew into his own. Fans have watched Michael Rainey Jr. grow up on the show. After four years, this chapter is now closed.

For a proper sendoff, Rainey hosted a private “Power Book II: Ghost” finale event in a big rich town — New York. REVOLT was in the house and got a chance to hear from a few of the stars.

The exclusive affair was attended by several of Rainey’s castmates, including Naturi Naughton-Lewis, who portrayed his on-screen mother, Tasha St. Patrick. Naughton-Lewis shared a heartfelt tribute to Rainey, praising his growth as an actor over the years. Also in attendance was London Brown, who plays Uncle Marvin in “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” and Mekai Curtis, who stars as young Kanan Stark in the prequel series. The presence of these key figures from across the “Power” universe highlighted the strong bond between the casts and the legacy of the franchise.

The stars took a moment to talk about some of their standout takeaways from the series. This includes things they learned, the powerful women in the series, and a fun game. Everyone knows the game where you choose out of three people which one you would marry, be intimate with, and kill, but we flipped it. We asked who their character would “Set up, take down, and take out.”

As the cast toasted to the show's success, the night was filled with nostalgic moments, laughter, and the anticipation of what lies ahead for everyone involved.

There’s a lot of game that we give up on the show. What's some game [lessons] that you learned doing this show that you think are beneficial?

Michael Rainey Jr.: Honestly, I learned a lot from Ghost’s character, you know, being big on loyalty and principle, you know what I'm saying? Being strong on what you believe and not letting nobody change them. Making sure that molds your path to wherever you’re trying to go.

You got some talented emcees that are now in the acting space. Is that rubbing off? Are you in now? You getting in the booth now? You going in there? You got some bars for them?

Michael Rainey Jr.: Nah, I'm good. I’ll stick to making beats. My friends do all the rapping.

Now, to have some fun. Who would your character set up, take down, and take out?

Michael Rainey Jr.: Alright bet, I would set up Noma. I would take down… Anya because it’s risky and he got no business doing that. And I would take out Cane, bro, he’s annoying, bro (laughs)!

What are some words of wisdom that you’ve learned working on this franchise for 10 years?

Naturi Naughton-Lewis: I would say working on this show for ten years, remember that no one is safe. Anybody can get got because they killed a lot of people. So, I'm very blessed to still be alive. Stay humble. Do your work. Learn your lines. Stay focused. You know, at the end of the day, no matter what, you will get noticed. People will see how hard you work, and you will thrive. So, you know, that's what Michael has done. Just staying in the game, doing his work, staying focused, being humble. He's such a sweet and loving person and a great actor.

Speak to the importance of the powerful women in the “Power” universe.

Naturi Naughton-Lewis: Being a powerful woman, you know, starts with who you are on the inside. I'm a powerful woman regardless. I think powerful women are what helped this show become what it is. You know, people like Courtney Kemp wrote it, and a powerful woman is behind it. So, at the end of the day, how could you not have a world of “Power” and not celebrate the women? So, I'm grateful to be a part of that.

All right, so last question. Pick three characters from the entire universe to set up, take down, and take out.

Naturi Naughton-Lewis: Set up? Definitely I would have set up Monet and I felt bad seeing the second to last episode. Now I'm like, dang, I kind of miss her now. I'm sad, but I would have set her up as Tasha. Take down? Method Man, you know, my lawyer (Davis MacLean). I can see Tasha taking down her attorney back in the day. Take out? I would probably say Councilman Tate, because I'm tired of his B.S., so he can go. Love you, Larenz. But, Councilman Tate, you know what? Pow-pow you can go!

Who would your character, Kanan, from “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” set up, take down, and take out?

Mekai Curtis: I would say definitely take out Ghost or something that Ghost loves. Take down? Crystal. Set up, we gon’ go out of the box and a little matrix and go back and set up Tariq. He might’ve even taken out Tariq.

Hm, food for thought.