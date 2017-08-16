Image Image Credit Photo by Slaven Vlasic for STARZ via Getty Images Image Alt 50 Cent at Power premiere event Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson unleashed "Power" on June 7, 2014, and it didn't take long for it to become the crown jewel of Starz’s programming.

This dark crime drama had audiences in a chokehold for six straight seasons before bowing out in 2020. But its impact was so strong, it birthed a whole franchise. From its compelling debut in 2014 to several spin-offs that followed, each series brought a distinct flavor to the forefront, along with their own blends of suspense, drama, and character evolution.

At the “Power” universe’s core lied James "Ghost" St. Patrick, whose journey from drug lord to nightclub mogul set the stage for the gripping narrative in the original series. As the saga was built out across various timelines and storylines, viewers were treated to a profound exploration of power dynamics and the relentless pursuit of control in a world where every decision held weight.

With sequels and prequels like "Power Book II: Ghost," "Power Book III: Raising Kanan," and "Power Book IV: Force," the "Power" universe expanded in all directions. But the question persists: Which series stands above the rest?

Take a ride with REVOLT as we rank the original and spin-offs below.

4. Power Book IV: Force

"Power Book IV: Force" follows Joseph Sikora's Tommy Egan as he transitions to Chicago to start anew after leaving New York. Focused on establishing himself in the city's drug trade, he confronts fresh challenges and rivals. The series explores Tommy's relentless ambition, quest for dominance, and struggle to free himself of his past. Along the way, he forms unexpected friendships and faces the dark realities of the criminal underworld in this compelling, action-packed continuation of his story.

3. Power Book III: Raising Kanan

Set in the early ‘90s, "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" is a prequel to the original series that offers a nostalgic look at the origins of one of the show’s most notorious characters: Kanan Stark. It follows a young Kanan, played by Mekai Curtis, as he navigates the streets of South Jamaica, Queens, and gets drawn into the drug trade under the guidance of his mother, Raquel "Raq" Thomas. The show explores his transformation from a naïve teenager to a ruthless criminal while highlighting the influence of his family's ambitions and the harsh realities of street life.

2. Power Book II: Ghost

"Power Book II: Ghost" picks up right where the original "Power" left off. It follows Tariq St. Patrick, played by Michael Rainey Jr., as he manages life in the wake of his father Ghost's death. Balancing college with the pressures of the drug game, the youngster is determined to clear his mother's name while establishing his own empire. His journey is complicated by a dueling alliance with the formidable Monet Tejada, played by Mary J. Blige, and a sharp mentor in attorney Davis MacLean, portrayed by Method Man.

1. Power

"Power," starring Omari Hardwick, centers on James "Ghost" St. Patrick, a charismatic drug kingpin who dreams of going legit by opening a high-end nightclub. Balancing his criminal empire with his aspirations for a lawful life, he struggles to leave behind the dangers of the drug world while facing constant threats from rivals and law enforcement. His personal life is equally complicated, entangled with wife Tasha and his childhood love, Angela, who is now a federal prosecutor. The show explores themes of loyalty, betrayal, and the blurred lines between good and evil. "Power" captivated audiences with its intense drama, complex characters, and thrilling plot twists.