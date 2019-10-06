Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt 50 Cent Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Expanding his television and film production footprint, 50 Cent officially opened G-Unit Studios in Shreveport, Louisiana on Thursday (April 18). The facility spans 985,000 square feet, with non-scripted content set to start in July of this year and scripted to begin in January 2025.

“As someone who has always believed in the transformative power of music, film, and television, I’m beyond excited to introduce the expansion of my G-Unit Film & Television through the launch of G-Unit Studios right here in Shreveport. From the gritty narratives of the streets to the compelling stories that define our era, G-Unit has always been more than just entertainment; it’s a platform for voices that need to be heard, stories that need to be told,” 50 Cent told Billboard.

He added, “Bringing G-Unit Studios to Shreveport is not just a business decision; it’s a commitment to fostering talent, creating opportunities, and building a community that thrives through creativity and innovation. We see Shreveport as a beacon of inspiration and creativity.”

“This city’s rich culture and talent provides the perfect backdrop for this endeavor,” the mayor of Shreveport, Tom Arceneaux, said. “We are eager to collaborate with Mr. Jackson and G-Unit Film & Television to bring captivating movies and entertainment to Shreveport and Caddo Parish.”

Founded in 2005, G-Unit Film & Television Inc. has produced a number of successful series on the STARZ network, including the "Power" franchise, "BMF," and more. The new studio is set to bolster the aforementioned productions and more, reinforcing 50 Cent's influence in the entertainment industry.

The launch notably positioned the New York rap legend directly behind fellow media mogul Tyler Perry, whose Atlanta-based property is the largest Black-owned production studio in the world.

50 Cent was also honored with his own day in Shreveport. He was presented with a key to the city by Mayor Arceneaux during a ceremony, which saw attendance from fans and local residents.