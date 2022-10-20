Image Image Credit Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images and Elyse Jankowski / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Nicco Annan and Shoshana Guy Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In a mesmerizing blend of raw emotion and Southern charm, “Down in the Valley” emerges as the must-watch documentary series of 2024. Inspired by the pulsating world of “P-Valley” and hosted by the magnetic Nicco Annan, this six-part journey delves deep into the heart of the Deep South. Annan, who won hearts and accolades on “P-Valley,” now steps behind the camera as executive producer, promising a series that is as visually captivating as it is emotionally stirring.

“Down in the Valley” offers an intimate, unfiltered exploration of the region’s vibrant tapestry, weaving together stories of resilience, joy and the almost mystical allure that defines it. Each half-hour episode invites viewers to witness a South that defies stereotypes, unveiling a rich, multifaceted portrait of a place where poignant histories meet joyful celebrations and where magic is found in the everyday lives of its people.

In an exclusive conversation with REVOLT, Annan and showrunner Shoshana Guy dove into the intricate balance between the glamour and struggles of stripper culture from both an actor’s and executive producer’s perspective. They explored the nuanced intertwining of sex and religion and discussed what liberation looks like for them at this stage in their personal lives. Check that out below and be sure to tune into “Down in the Valley,” which debuted on STARZ on Friday, July 5.

How do you balance showcasing the glamour and struggles of stripper culture in both your acting and documentary work?

Nicco Annan: For me, the show “P-Valley” is an [amalgamation] of a lot of grit and a lot of glitter. I think that that's a reflection of real life and I wanted to have raw conversations with people on the docuseries. I think that we have moments of, not even a hyper-reality, but an understanding of who we are and an elevation, so that we're able to open up [about] who we are.

For example, one of the people the audience will see in the series is a person named Brian, who is a barber down in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. When we go into his shop, you see one thing, and people are hidden right in front of your face. Then you can see that we flip it on its head and give the elevation, or the hyper-reality of him as a dancer. I think a lot of people miss out on their magic. We use dance as the vehicle for a lot of that to happen, so that you're getting a level of entertainment that's happening alongside this education of the community, the people and all of the different topics that we talked about.

How did you navigate balancing the “Down in the Valley” portrayal with the fictional “P-Valley” story? What impact do you hope the documentary will have on viewers' understanding?

Annan: Well, I think my hope is that this world of “Down in the Valley” actually gives people more empowerment to understand the fictional world. I think that people have been affected by “P-Valley” in their hearts, and it has left an imprint [on] them, and I'm grateful for it. And I think that as people see me in the world and meet me, see Nicco, as opposed to seeing Uncle Clifford, there's a different thread of connection, and I think that, that will also transfer to the real people that are then having their moment in the spotlight in the docuseries.

Shoshana Guy: This series offers nuance and context. It offers a way of looking at ourselves that is not one-dimensional. I think a lot of times, like historically, when Black folks show up on the screen, depending on who's telling our stories, it can be very one-dimensional. This series has all kinds of dimensions to it, and in that sense, it's very humanizing.

If you were a stripper, what would your name be and how would that name embody who you are?

Annan: I should throw this right back to you real quick, Ty, because do you know how you come up with your stripper name? (laughs). They say you come up with your stripper name from the last thing you ate and the color of your underwear. So, I’m going to be Black Banana (laughs).

In “Down in the Valley,” you highlight Sharonda, who is an exotic dancer, owns a sex shop and is open about her faith. How does her story illustrate the intersection of stripper culture and religion? What do you hope viewers take away from her unique journey?

Guy: I mean, the intersection of sex and God is sort of age-old. One of the things that I really love about her story is her ability to — in her own personal life [and] in this journey — push past shame, which is an incredibly powerful emotion, and it often has all this intersection with sex and with God. There’s this push and pull where if you're enjoying sex, if you're having pleasure, you're somehow ungodly or there is somehow a reason to feel ashamed. That can really be so burdensome just in terms of experience and can really crush ideas of personal freedom.

For Sharonda, to be able to unthread that in her own personal life... translate it for other people, offer space for other Black women to explore their own pleasure and move past feelings of shame, I think is just a really beautiful story, and I think very unique in its effort in terms of being able to show people, “Hey, listen, this is just an everyday thing. Everybody has sex, okay? It’s nothing to be ashamed of and you are allowed to have pleasure, which doesn't mean that you don't also get to worship your God.”

How would you describe your personal relationship with liberation and fully embracing who you are?

Annan: In my career and in my life, I am experiencing that level of liberation because I am able to be. I think that oftentimes when you are on your journey of ascension and becoming more, people have their own ideas of who you are and how you should do it. I'm doing what is on my heart. I am not being restricted by a studio or production company or any person telling me what stories to tell or how to tell it, and I feel like that is a reason why this series feels the way that it does. I watch it endlessly and as an executive producer, I'm proud as s**t — I'm as proud as heaven.