Image Image Credit Olivia Wong / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion attends Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala at The Music Center on May 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Megan Thee Stallion discussed her breakup with Klay Thompson in an InStyle interview.

She said she had been trying to fit into someone else’s life and is now focused on finding herself again.

Megan also spoke about her "Hotties" anime series and ACT III in the cover story.

As much as we were convinced Klay Thompson was the one for Megan Thee Stallion, she shockingly revealed in April that they’d decided to call it quits. While the “Whenever” rapper understandably hasn’t spoken much about it since, she finally opened up about their “very rough” breakup in an interview with InStyle on Wednesday (Sept. 9).

“I’m trying my best,” Megan told the publication when asked how she’s doing. “I feel like I’ve been put through the washing machine and the dryer with tins, shovels, and a cactus.” She then mused, “How do I want to say this gently?”

“What’s meant for you is always going to work out. And if something is constantly making you feel uncomfortable, just on edge all the time, you probably are not supposed to be there,” the Grammy-winning musician continued. “God will always make you uncomfortable when something is not meant for you.”

A brief timeline of Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson’s relationship and breakup

Image Image Credit Raymond Hall / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson are seen on July 16, 2025 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

The pair first fueled dating rumors last July, then made their red carpet debut together at Megan’s inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala later that same month. At the time, she called the Miami Heat star the “nicest person” she’d ever met. The two went on to give fans plenty of cute couple moments, like Megan making him spaghetti and catfish, them going on golf dates and, at one point, what looked like a move-in together.

As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end, with Megan seemingly implying infidelity was behind their split just a few months ago. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Hot Girl Coach wrote, “Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house… got ‘cold feet.’ Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season, now you don’t know if you can be 'monogamous’????”

Megan Thee Stallion reflects on finding herself again after Klay Thompson breakup

In her InStyle interview, Megan said she spent much of the relationship “trying to make pieces fit that didn’t belong” while attempting to fit herself “into someone else’s life.” She added, “I was losing myself a little bit. I am now in the space of finding me again.”

If there’s one thing the Houston native took away from the experience, it’s not to let someone else's actions destroy your self-esteem. “That doesn’t have anything to do with you. You’re not less attractive. You’re not less of a good person,” she explained. “Even though it might feel like that, ‘Oh my gosh, why me? Why am I not enough?’ ‘Cause it could definitely feel like, ‘Why am I not enough?’”

Elsewhere in her cover story, Megan dropped a few teasers about two of her most anticipated projects: “Hotties,” the anime she worked on with “The Boondocks” creative force Carl Jones, and ACT III, which will hopefully make its way to streaming services by year’s end. Regardless of when either arrives, 2026 has been nothing short of a meteoric year for the superstar.