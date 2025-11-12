Image Image Credit Ezra Shaw / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after making a basket against the Golden State Warriors in the second half at Chase Center Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Klay Thompson will go down as one of basketball’s greatest shooting guards. Drafted by the Golden State Warriors in 2011, he went on to win not one, not two, but four NBA championships. Plus, the Los Angeles native formed the Splash Brothers alongside fellow sharpshooter Steph Curry before eventually getting traded to the Dallas Mavericks.

There’s a lot more to Klay than what he does on the court, which tends to be the case for many athletes. For starters, he has a genuine love for chess and baseball when he’s off the clock. And while that might surprise some people, what’s more well-known is his love for being on the water, whether that means boating to clear his head or spending the day fishing.

So, whether you’ve been following Klay since his first-round NBA draft days or only started paying attention once he began dating Megan Thee Stallion, here are 11 fun facts about the basketball star to get you up to speed. Check them out below.

1. He read newspapers before his basketball games

While a lot of players kill time on their phones before games, Klay took a different route. He started reading newspapers, as suggested by his mom, Julie Thompson. “She said, ‘Klay, instead of standing at your phone pregame all the time, why don’t you get a newspaper or a book and read that before a game? Try to take your mind off things,’” he told ESPN. “I was like, ‘Mom, that’s a great idea.'”

2. His dad was a basketball player

It’s probably no shocker that basketball runs deep in Klay’s family. His dad, Mychal Thompson, also played in the NBA. He spent four seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning back-to-back championships in 1987 and 1988. Mychal also called the Portland Trail Blazers and the San Antonio Spurs home during his career.

3. He’s pretty good at baseball

Image Image Credit Sam Hodde / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Klay Thompson of the Dallas Mavericks throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the game between the Texas Rangers and the Athletics at Globe Life Field Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

There’s not much the Thompson family can’t do when it comes to sports. Along with being one of the best on the court, Klay has a soft spot for baseball. In July 2025, he threw the ceremonial first pitch before a matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Athletics. That same month, the Thompson Family Foundation hosted its first-ever Sandlot Classic baseball game.

4. He’s an Aquarius

Klay was born on Feb. 8, 1990, which makes him an Aquarius. The sign is known for being independent, social, and creative — all traits that fit the shooting guard pretty well, in our humble opinion.

5. He held the record for the most three-pointers made in a single game

Back in 2018, Klay set an NBA record by sinking 14 three-pointers in a single game. The record came during a matchup in Chicago, where he scored 52 points to help Golden State take a 149–124 victory over the Bulls. Steph Curry previously held the record with 13. They’re not called the Splash Brothers for nothing.

6. He loves to boat

After tearing his ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 Finals and rupturing his right Achilles tendon the next year, Klay spent two seasons recovering from back-to-back injuries. The road to recovery wasn’t easy, but he found peace out on the water. “I fell in love with all the little things, whether it’s navigating, cleaning her, tidying her up — all the stuff you would never think of when driving a car,” he told The New York Times about his love for boating.

7. He used to ride his bike to NBA games

During his time with the Golden State Warriors, Klay occasionally rode his bike — an E-bike, specifically — to their home games at the Chase Center. “I like to limit my carbon footprint as much as I can, and a bike is a great way to stay sustainable,” he told the NBA. “It’s just something really good about biking by the Pacific and boat harbors before you enter the arena. I just love being on a bike. It’s the best.”

8. He plays chess

Klay got into chess back in eighth grade when he took it as an elective. “At the end of every semester, there was a class tournament, and I'll never forget losing in the first round and literally crying because I was so upset,” he shared with GQ. “I was so competitive, and it was hard to handle losing.” Interestingly, he’s not the only NBA player with a love for the game. Derrick Rose, Kristaps Porziņģis, and Luka Dončić are chess fans, too.

9. He’s a middle child

Klay has two brothers who share his love for sports. The oldest, Mychel Thompson, once played for the Santa Cruz Warriors, Golden State’s G League affiliate, before retiring his jersey. The youngest, Trayce Thompson, went on to play in the MLB.

Of the three, Klay is undoubtedly the most recognizable name. "When we were growing up, we were known as Mychal Thompson's sons. Now, my mom and dad are known as Klay's parents," Trayce hilariously told Bleacher Report. "Me and Klay were so close in age, we'd play one-on-one in Wiffle ball, basketball, [and] some football. Klay and I were so competitive."

10. He’s a dog lover

Klay has always been a dog lover, especially when it came to his late English bulldog, Rocco. “13 glorious years with my boy. I know he’s in doggy heaven poppin’ somebody’s ball. A great dynasty dog he was,” the basketball star wrote in May 2025 after Rocco passed away. “All dogs go to heaven!” He even designed a few Rocco-inspired colorways of his signature Anta shoes, including the KT5 and KT8.

11. He wanted to be a high school coach after leaving the NBA

Despite being one of the NBA’s all-time greats, Klay doesn’t plan to play basketball forever. In a 2017 interview with Complex, he shared his plans for life after the league. “It’s my dream to one day be an athletic director of a high school slash high school coach,” he told the publication. “When I’m done playing, everything I’ve learned, I just want to give back to the kids who are coming up.”

Klay mentioned his alma mater, Santa Margarita Catholic High School, quite a bit in his sit-down with the outlet, so it’s possible that’s where he hoped to return one day. Either way, the basketball player wants to pour back into the next generation.