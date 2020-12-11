Image Image Credit Screenshot from Meek Mill's "Times Like This" video Image Alt Meek Mill Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Back in February, Meek Mill blessed his fans with an EP titled HEATHENISM, complete with five dope cuts and assists from Fivio Foreign and Future. On Friday (March 8), he unveiled a visual from the project for "Times Like This."

Produced by Othello Beats and Gabe Lucas, the track saw Mill reflecting on his difficult past and affluent lifestyle.

"I'm back outside, whackin' killers, doin' charity when I'm home, had to check to see if they missed me, thought they was happy I was gone / Playin' shiesty with these b**ches, I know exactly what they on, gave my dog life, I'm wishin' I could grab him through the phone / Because I knowin' how he feel back when they had me there alone, I'm on the chopper, me and Rubin, and I'm exactly where I belong..."

The Carters Vision-directed video for "Times Like This" brought viewers to the desert, where Mill and his team rode around on dune buggies and four-wheelers. He could also be spotted performing for a packed crowd, boarding his private jet and showcasing a chain bearing the face of a fallen friend.

HEATHENISM followed the well-received 2023 effort Too Good To Be True, Mill’s joint LP with Rick Ross that contained additional contributions from Fabolous, Teyana Taylor, DJ Khaled, Wale, French Montana, Future and more. Prior to that, the Philadelphia rhymer liberated the fifth installment of his Flamerz mixtape series in 2022.

As REVOLT previously reported, Mill spoke about his main motivation for creating music in an interview with Baller Alert. "I don’t try to make my music worrying about album sales,” he said. “I be tryna make it for the streets. They following us. It get hot in the streets first, and then the corps come drop the bag on it."

Press play on "Times Like This" below.