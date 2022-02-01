Image Image Credit Artwork for Meek Mill's 'HEATHENISM' EP Image Alt Meek Mill Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (Feb. 29), Meek Mill returned with HEATHENISM, a five-song EP with a couple of assists from Fivio Foreign and Future. The release was preceded by a Kid Art-directed trailer and a message shared by the Philly emcee on social media. "HEATHENISM pack... fully owned by me! All music owned by me!" he wrote. "They know I’m about to take over."

The EP began with the Anthony Cruz, Landstrip Chip, Nick Papz, and Zander-produced "Came From The Bottom," a piano-driven number that saw him reflecting on past struggles and his wealthy lifestyle.

"'Cause I was down bad, now it's a mansion with the palm trees, choppers to the jet, just me and Rubin, s**t beyond me/ I ain't even pray to live this way, this s**t came and found me, quarter million on my lefty, perfect timin'/ 'Cause what's a problem to a schedule that keep changin', remember I was down bad, ain't nobody do no favors/ I'm like, 'Where was y'all at when I was grindin', stomach caved in?' Guess it all was worth it..."

HEATHENISM followed Meek and Rick Ross' Too Good To Be True album, a 14-song body of work with contributions from Fabolous, Teyana Taylor, DJ Khaled, Wale, The-Dream, Jeremih, French Montana, Shaquille O'Neal, and more. The project earned a top 10 placement on Billboard's Independent Albums and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts. Prior to that, Meek liberated his Flamers 5 mixtape in 2022.

Back in November 2023, Meek revealed to fans that he was no longer tied to any contract after being signed to Atlantic Records for almost a decade. "I own 100 percent of my masters and publishing now," he tweeted. "I'ma rap and have a ball with it, and make music that touches people worldwide! For licensing or distribution, me and all Dream Chasers artists are totally independent."

Press play on HEATHENISM below.