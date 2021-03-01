Image Image Credit Screenshot from Meek Mill's "Whatever I Want" video Image Alt Meek Mill and Fivio Foreign Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Monday (March 4), Meek Mill unveiled a new visual for "Whatever I Want," which features past collaborator Fivio Foreign. The Atake, Cubeatz, BeatsByJuko, Naiem “Lor” Parker, Mackey and Nick Papz-produced effort showed the Philadelphia rhymer boasting about his lifestyle in the opening verse.

"Meek Milly, jump right back in that mode, shawty saditty, she lookin' so pretty / she give me that wiggy in back of the road, ayy, ayy, feel like I'm crackin' the code / N**gas ain't with me, they must be against me, I'm tellin' my hitters to snatch they soul / Northside n**gas know that I'm T, n**gas talk they s**t when I leave / I came, Glock 10 with a drum, if a n**ga want smoke, I turn high beam / If shawty don't go, I leave..."

The visual for "Whatever I Want" comes courtesy of Kid Art and Chariot Pictures. The cinematic music video is full of action-packed moments throughout, including shots of explosions and dirt bikes in action.

The track is taken from Meek Mill's latest EP HEATHENISM, which was released last Thursday (Feb. 29). In addition to a second assist from Future. The five-song offering boasts production from Anthony Cruz, Gabe Lucas, Landstrip Chip, Ari Beats, OthelloBeats and more.

As REVOLT previously reported, the Dream Chasers Records head honcho recently revealed that he's seeking help to create a film series about his life. “Looking for a fire director to cook my series about my life!” he tweeted. “They don’t have to have the biggest name either, just the sauce!” This won't be his first foray into the film world. In 2020, he took on the role of Blax in the film Charm City Kings, which was centered around the youth, the streets and bike life in Baltimore, Maryland. Press play on Meek Mill and Fivio Foreign's "Whatever I Want" video below.