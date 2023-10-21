Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mario Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Mario first captured hearts at 15 years old with his soulful voice. For two decades, the multi-talented R&B artist proved himself a consistent force in the music industry. With hits like "Just a Friend 2002," "Let Me Love You" and "Crying Out For Me," he has solidified his place as one of the most gifted vocalists of his generation. His ability to seamlessly blend vulnerability and passion into music has earned him both critical acclaim and numerous accolades, including Billboard chart-toppers and platinum records.

In an era where music genres are constantly evolving, Mario continues to bridge the gap between the timeless soul of classic R&B and the fresh, innovative sounds of today. This versatility allows his songs to resonate with longtime fans and new listeners alike. As one of the few artists who can still capture its raw emotion and authenticity, Mario remains at the forefront of the genre, proving that he is not just a talent of the past but a voice of the present and future.

In a conversation with REVOLT on the 2024 BMI R&B/Hip Hop Awards red carpet, the actor opened up about his role in music and how he’s been able to influence artists after him.

“[Being one of the blueprints in R&B is] so inspiring because I think about that while I work on my music, and I think about how I can make music that shows my growth and inspires other artists,” he began.

“How do I collaborate with people where we can inspire and take it back to what [Michael Jackson] and [Quincy Jones] did back then? How do we take these blueprints that have been set before us and run with it? I still have the mindset of being a new artist every time I’m in the studio. For this album, I’ve been thinking about what I want to say to the world,” Mario said.

The Baltimore native then revealed the title of his forthcoming sixth LP, Glad You Came, and shared that he is aiming for a December 2024 release. In terms of collaborations, he told REVOLT he just finished working on the project, for which he and James Fauntleroy penned a few “classic” records. He continued, emphasizing fans will need to “sit with this album,” as it will “take [them] to a place [they] haven’t felt in a while in R&B.”

The Step Up actor elaborated on where he was mentally when crafting it, stating he was inspired by the greats like Marvin Gaye and Jackson while adding a touch of contemporary vibes.

“The theme of the album is a meeting point,” he said. “From everything that I love and am influenced by but also my fans. The concept for the album is about coming to a space where we’re meeting at a checkpoint. I grew up with the fans and now we’re at a place where it’s about the architecture of the music. It’s about the shows — I’ll be going on tour in February. It’s a homecoming type of moment. It’s a vibe.”

On Sept. 7, Mario performed at the I Love RnB Festival in Los Angeles, which was dedicated to Fatman Scoop. The “Braid My Hair” artist reflected on the late rapper's life.

“I was about 15 years old when I went to Amsterdam for the first time and they were playing his records in the club with the crowd going crazy,” he recalled.

“We’re in Europe, and the energy that his voice brought to the scene made you come alive. He had an electrical way to use his voice to MC a party without him even being there. You can just play his music, and it felt like he was there. That’s special and he knew he had that gift. That type of music brings so many people together,” he said.

As we wrapped up our conversation with the Empire star, he spoke about his hit records.

“I won’t say I was hesitant with this one, but I was curious about how ‘Break Up’ would be received by fans,” Mario revealed.

“No lie, the record was off the cusp, and it wasn’t a very eclectic R&B record — we put super R&B harmonies inside a Bangladesh beat. We felt like it was special, and Sean Garrett is a prolific writer. He really came to the table with something special and I’m one of those artists who likes to take chances. Let’s see how I can stretch my voice and use different tones to get the intention across. Music has to be intentional; we have to bring intention back to the music,” he stated.