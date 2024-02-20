Image Image Credit Photo by Dave Simpson via Getty Images Image Alt Mario Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Wednesday (July 3), Mario voiced his support of Usher’s tribute at the 2024 BET Awards, which featured a lineup of mostly women.

TMZ caught up with the “Let Me Love You” singer, who gave his approval of the performances: “I thought it was great!” Mario exclaimed. “I think the whole point was to have all women do it. It was a concept, and I think they killed it,” he went on to explain.

“If it was dudes, then it would’ve been good, but the women, they killed it. All the ladies killed it,” Mario said. Shortly after, a reporter asked the singer if he should’ve been called up, to which he responded, “Absolutely, I would’ve killed that. It would’ve been fire, for sure. I saw people tagging me and stuff.”

Tinashe, Teyana Taylor, Victoria Monét, Keke Palmer, Coco Jones, Marsha Ambrosius, and Chloe Bailey were among the notable names performing Usher’s greatest hits on Sunday (June 30) night. Latto also closed out the star-studded set by rapping along to “Yeah!”

Despite garnering a standing ovation from the R&B legend himself and live audience members, some critics took issue with Childish Gambino being the only man during the nearly 17-minute showing. “I was like, ‘Where the kings at?’ Tank was in the building, Tyrese was in the building, Vedo was in the building, I was in the building,” said Eric Bellinger, a singer who lent his vocals to Usher’s “Tiny Desk” concert in 2022.

Regardless, the COMING HOME artist was content with the spectacle. “My tribute was amazing, man,” Usher shared via Twitter on Monday (July 1). “Thank [you] to each and everyone involved in the making of this moment.”

Usher is slated to embark on his “PAST PRESENT FUTURE Tour” on Aug. 14 in Atlanta, followed by stops in Philadelphia, Boston, Austin, Charlotte, Chicago, and Detroit, to name a few cities. The U.K. and European legs are scheduled to take place in April 2025.