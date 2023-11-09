Image Image Credit FOX / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kyla Pratt Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kyla Pratt has always been a pioneer. From dominating TV screens as Breanna Barnes in the hit series “One on One” to voicing Penny Proud, one of the most cherished animated characters in pop culture, she has continued to leave an indelible mark on television. Her performances have redefined representation for young Black women, making her a beloved figure across generations. After over two decades in the industry, Pratt is not slowing down — she is leveling up in ways that only she can.

The versatile actress traded her scripts for sheer grit as she joined Season 3 of “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.” The intense reality competition puts celebrities through military-style challenges that test their endurance, strength and mental fortitude. Known for her authenticity and resilience, Pratt’s involvement offered a rare glimpse into her off-screen tenacity, adding a new chapter to her already iconic legacy.

In an exclusive chat with REVOLT, Pratt discusses her daily mantra, the acting roles she sees for herself, and how it feels to be a cultural touchstone for millennial nostalgia.

How did your experience on “Special Forces: World's Toughest Test” shift the way you define fear and courage? Has it changed how you approach challenges in your personal or professional life?

Saying yes to something like this, I literally watched the preview and laughed out loud in the car the other day. I literally was like, who agrees to do this type of thing? (laughs). Me and fear do not work well together. If there is something that I am afraid of, I do not like that. I kind of lean in that direction to make sure that I can overcome whatever this feeling is. It is hard for me to be intimidated. If I am intimidated, people will not know. I am the person that is like, “Oh, no — what do you need me to do? Oh, yeah, I can do that.” So, I am a little crazy (laughs).

Being a part of “Special Forces” was a crazy and amazing and torturous experience. Now, I tell people, “I do not think there is a set that I can walk on or a situation that I can be a part of that will break me.” They isolate you from your family and things you like — you cannot call anybody. That is the longest I have ever [gone] without speaking to my kids, man, mom, brothers [and] sisters. It is an eye-opening experience for you because you do not recognize how much you depend on other people. When you … have to go through [something by] yourself, you bond with these people that you just met because it is like a trauma bond. The rest of the cast and I bonded together because we realized, oh, yeah, you feel like you are going to die (laughs). You might as well lean on the people that are next to you. Ultimately, you are on your own, deciding when you [feel] you have reached your limits, how long you are going to be there, what your limit is, what is your absolute, “Oh, I can't do that” or “I'm not going to do that” and when is your time to go, if ever.

What is a lesson from your kids that has unexpectedly helped you in your acting career or personal growth?

I think, being a parent, you are still growing. This is what I tell a lot of my friends and my siblings. I am like, “We have to understand and remember that our parents were still growing as people.” Now, with my kids, especially at the stage that they are out now, I cannot cookie cutter [anything]. It is about the conversations that we have and sometimes when I am teaching them something that I know, it is reminding myself that I need to do that as well. It is even knowing that they are going to watch me on the show. Your kids are not going to listen to what you say. They are going to see your example, they are going to see what you do, and that is what they are going to mold themselves off of.

The whole time I was there for “Special Forces,” it was kind of like, your kids are going to see this, and you are trying to tell them all the time, “We don't give up. We don't doubt ourselves. We don't talk negatively about ourselves. If we do, we catch ourselves in that moment and we get up and handle our business.” Being a parent is forcing me to be the best version of myself because I need them to see that version and understand that they can overcome anything.

Even if it means battling with yourself, being a parent has truly made me the best version of myself. I strive to show my children what that looks like because I want them to understand that they too can become the best versions of themselves while embracing the beauty of being human.

You are so much more than an actress — you are a mother, advocate and partner. If someone created a biography about you, what would be the title, and why?

Oh, the title of my biography. I always joke and say, “Stand up straight, boobs out, boobs up, a** out” (laughs). You have to keep yourself together. I always joke like that. I do not know. Like you said, I feel like there are so many different parts of me. That is honestly something I have never really thought about. I was approached about writing a memoir recently and I was like, “No, I'm not ready yet, I have some more things to do.” There are a bunch of things that I could randomly say because I am silly as hell, but I do not know. I guess, drink your water and mind your business (laughs).

I had some titles you could use — maybe “Back 2 Pratt”?

Oh, that was good. I feel like throughout the interview, I am probably gonna randomly think of something too.

You have grown alongside fans who have watched you as a teen. How does it feel knowing you have become a cultural touchstone for millennial nostalgia?

I am one of those people [who] try not to think about it too much, because I want to live [and enjoy] this life on my terms without the expectations of anyone. However, I enjoy the love I receive from people and their energy when they are talking to me about growing up watching me and the projects that I was a part of — it was not just me, there are a bunch of other people [who were] a part of those projects as well.

I am a very nostalgic person. When I was filming “One on One,” I never thought to myself, “Everybody is watching this” or “It’s going to be so amazing.” I was the person that was like, “Okay, I went to work today, we filmed, and now I’m going to homecoming with my friends.” I thought it was a normal life (laughs) … because I was still in school. I have friends from high school to this day, but it is an amazing feeling to know that I have been a positive influence on so many people. There is so much craziness in the world, so I take pride in the fact that I could help with someone's growing up process — if that makes any sense.

How do you safeguard Kyla as a person outside of Kyla the professional? What is a boundary you have learned to set and protect fiercely?

I have always been really big on safeguarding [myself]. I believe that my upbringing — my mom, of course, was a major influence on that… I just understand that I am a human being, and I have a very crazy and amazing job to do to. Also remember that we are all humans. Do not put yourself above anybody — everybody that you work with is needed.

It has shifted over the years because now we have social media, and it [has become] more of a personal thing. Everybody wants to know what is going on with this and what is going on with that, and I feel like a lot of times when we are going through things, especially in our community, it could be put off as joking.

There is a lack of empathy when it comes to a lot of people in this world. And when it comes to me, I am going to protect myself and my mind at all costs. If that means missing an event that everyone is attending [and] feels that I should be at, I do not care. I like to go to beautiful things, dress up and be a part of amazing situations, but if I feel like it is going to interfere with my ultimate happiness, then it is not worth it.

I want to maintain being a sane individual for myself, my children and my loved ones around me. So, if that is making sure I am not over consumed with social media or overworking myself — which I cannot really do because I love working — it is all about keeping me safe. This is why I feel so much for the people who have been in this industry for so long who did not have either the guidance, protection or energy that I had growing up. Even as a kid, I was like, “You're not gonna play with me. I'm gonna call my mama.” Nobody can come at me and be like, “Oh, well, you should be a part of this movie” ... I will be like, “And what if I'm not? You’re not about to make me feel like I gotta do anything.” So mentally, physically and emotionally, I feel like I am on the right path.

I had to learn how to set boundaries. I did not realize I was setting them within myself as a person, because I just felt like, no, this is me. One that pops into place is with my children and my family. It was really hard for me when I was younger. I had to set a boundary of when I am with my kids, not to take photos. Or if I am with my man and we had not had our alone time in a while, to not take photos. I am nice about it, but I still feel so bad because I know, if somebody meets you, it might be their only moment. Then, I had to sit back and be like, I need the people who I love to understand how important they are to me. Even though this is a part of my job, sometimes the job has to come second.

When my kids were younger, [I didn't] want them growing up and feeling like, “Oh, mommy just stopped every time somebody came up to her and made somebody else the focus.” My family knows they come before anybody. What is beautiful is that people who love and support the work that I do always have a positive response, because I always come at them like, “I'm so sorry and please understand,” which they always do. I can just say two sentences, or one sentence and they are like, “No, we completely understand.” It is always love.

If you could create your next role, what type of role would it be?

I have someone who I would want to play, but that is staying in my brain. I feel like my next role — jumping off of the “Special Forces” thing — I really want to be a part of something physical. I want to be a part of something that I have to train for, that I have to research and just challenge myself physically. I can do certain things with my eyes closed as far as work is concerned, but I want a challenge. I like to be challenged. I think a physical aspect would be fun for me.

What is a mantra or affirmation you find yourself turning to when life feels uncertain?

My main one would be, “You can only do what you can do, and that is okay.” I say that one because I do so much and put so much on myself. I have a full list of things that I want to get done, and I used to allow it to overwhelm me. When I tell myself that, it is just a reminder that anything I got done today is enough. Anything that I completed is enough, and if it did not get done, we can do it tomorrow.

We live in a society that is constantly telling you all these millions of things that you are supposed to do in order to get to where you want to be … and it is like, no, we also are supposed to be enjoying this life. We are also supposed to be living and not just striving to get to a specific position in order to be able to say [that] we are in that position. What is meant for you is meant for you, it is coming your way, and all you can do is what you can do.

That is not an excuse to bulls**t, because some people might use it as an excuse to be like, “Oh, that's all I can do.” When you are doing everything that you possibly can do to make your dreams come true, to make things happen, to get your house organized, to get your life organized, as long as you're moving in and moving forward, you are moving in a positive direction. Also, do not allow yourself to be overwhelmed by comparing what anybody claims that they are doing because they are lying.

Hollywood often highlights accolades, but rarely the smaller, more personal wins. Can you share a “behind-the-scenes” victory — on or off a set — that has meant the most to you?

I would say two things. Being able to be on set and connect with cast and crew in a way that not all people are able to … I have become cool with everybody and meeting different people from different walks of life. I know sometimes in different places they try to separate the cast, but I am all up in everybody's business. I am meeting people and asking what their name is, what they do on the set.

I think creating an atmosphere while we are working makes everyone feel important, needed, wanted and seen. That cannot always be the case. It depends on the subject matter of what is going on in the project. But for me, walking on set and making sure that we are, no matter what, gonna have a great experience [while still] taking it seriously because it is very serious, but also enjoying ourselves and knowing that there [are] no levels. There is not a hierarchy. We all need each other. I think that is one of the things I love to be a part of whenever I am a part of a project is to make sure everybody knows that they are needed. And I think also being off set… is being able to be on set and work, and whatever is happening on set, whether it is a problematic, amazing or stressful situation that I know how to turn it off when I leave and I can come home and enjoy my family.

Any update on when we can see the next season of “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder”?

We are pretty locked in so I am just waiting on them to give me a date so I can share it with you all.